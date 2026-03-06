Zion HealthShare and Dixie Technical College Partner to Enhance Medical Assistant Training Through Real World Industry Integration

Zion HealthShare partners with Dixie Tech to give Medical Assistant students real-world healthcare experience, bridging classroom learning and professional practice.

ST. GEORGE, Utah, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zion HealthShare, a leading national health sharing community, proudly announces its official designation as a Medical Assistant Industry Partner with Dixie Technical College (Dixie Tech). This strategic partnership is designed to bridge the gap between classroom instruction and professional practice, giving Medical Assistant students a broader and more practical understanding of today's healthcare environment.

As an official industry partner, Zion HealthShare will work closely with Dixie Tech's Medical Assistant program to provide students with exposure to the administrative and consultative aspects of healthcare. While traditional Medical Assistant education emphasizes clinical competencies, this collaboration expands student insight into the evolving healthcare landscape, including the role of health sharing and the importance of patient advocacy.

"I think it just gives a whole new world of things that we can express to our medical assistant students going out there," said Ashley Lamoreaux, instructor at Dixie Technical College. "You face a lot of things, and anything that we can prepare them for that's not going to blindside them is something that we absolutely want to teach them."

Through this partnership, Zion HealthShare representatives collaborate with educators and healthcare leaders to support curriculum development and ensure students gain relevant, real world knowledge aligned with the needs of modern healthcare organizations.

"It's a really great partnership. It helps bring education and healthcare together in a unique way," said Katie Warren, Needs Manager at Zion HealthShare.

The collaboration reflects Zion HealthShare's ongoing commitment to community involvement and educational empowerment. By investing in local talent and strengthening workforce readiness, Zion HealthShare and Dixie Tech are helping ensure that Southern Utah's healthcare community remains staffed by well rounded, highly skilled professionals.

For more information about the partnership or Zion HealthShare's community initiatives, please visit www.ZionHealthShare.org.

About Zion HealthShare

Zion HealthShare is a nonprofit health sharing community based in St. George, Utah. Built on principles of transparency, personal responsibility, and community support, Zion HealthShare offers a modern, member focused alternative to health insurance, helping individuals and families nationwide manage healthcare costs. Zion HealthShare is not an insurance company. Neither this publication nor membership in Zion HealthShare are offered by an insurance company. Visit ZionHealthShare.org to view your state-specific notice.

About Dixie Technical College

Dixie Technical College provides hands on technical education to students across Southern Utah. Focused on workforce development and practical skills, Dixie Tech offers programs in healthcare, technology, transportation, and the trades, preparing students to be forward thinking and career ready.

