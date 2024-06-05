Ziosk Announces Appointment of Rhonda Levene as New CEO

"I am honored by this opportunity and envision accelerating Ziosk's transformation into a SaaS-based company, through a people first and results-based culture delivering value creation for current and prospective customers." said Levene. Post this

Ziosk Executive Chairman and Founder Jack Baum expressed his confidence in Rhonda's appointment, stating, "Rhonda's unwavering dedication and exceptional leadership as President and COO over the last four years has played a pivotal role in driving Ziosk to new heights. She has been an important strategic partner to me and the Board, and we feel fortunate to have her leading the way."

Levene brought her extensive experience from leading brands like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo. Her leadership at Ziosk has been marked by guiding the company through unprecedented success and introducing new solutions to address industry challenges by helping drive revenue and frequency, operational efficiency and lower labor costs. These solutions include the Ziosk Pro Server Handheld Tablet and Drop and Pay™, alongside a more adaptable platform driven by AI-powered data solutions, and a strategic partnership with Microsoft. Additionally, under her leadership, Ziosk introduced DigiSite, the first-ever spatial location platform designed to enhance hospitality technology performance both on and off-premises.

Levene has also consistently displayed an ability to recruit top-tier executive talent and provide strategic guidance to achieve remarkable results across all areas of the business. In 2024, the company is poised for record growth, ensuring continued success for guests, restaurant teams, and the company as a whole.

"I am honored by this opportunity and envision accelerating Ziosk's transformation into a SaaS-based company, through a people first and results-based culture delivering value creation for current and prospective customers." said Levene. "By meeting customers and guests when, where, and how they want to be met with seamless technology, Ziosk aims to deliver exceptional ROI for its customers. The mission is to bring intelligence to life and create unparalleled experiences in each moment."

ABOUT ZIOSK

Ziosk, the original pay-at-the-table platform, is a leading partner for restaurant ordering and payment systems. Its cutting-edge cloud-based software and innovative technology enable restaurants to optimize the guest experience and improve operational efficiency. Ziosk's suite of solutions includes the Ziosk Mini, Ziosk Drop and Pay™, Ziosk PRO Server Tablet, and DigitSite, and are available in restaurants nationwide. Based in Dallas, the company currently engages more than one million guests per day and has processed over $23 billion in transactions on the platform. For more information, please visit www.ziosk.com.

