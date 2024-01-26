Ziosoft Features Cardiac MR and CT Imaging Applications at Annual SCMR Conference

Pioneer in Advanced Visualization Leverages Unique REVORAS Software to Provide Unified Cardiac Imaging Program
LONDON, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ziosoft, a pioneer in 3D/4D AI medical visualization, will feature its unique REVROAS-enabled cardiac imaging program at the annual Society of Cardiology in Magnetic Resonance (SCMR) being held January 25 – 27, 2024 in London. Renowned for decades of expertise in Cardiac Imaging, with several thousand installations, the company has undertaken a transformative initiative to enhance user experience and streamline workflows through a revamped user interface.
"Our track record boasts substantial success in the field of cardiac imaging, and we have been a pioneer in introducing innovative cardiac imaging applications, the latest being CT-ECV." said Rajeev Taitriya, vice president of Business Development and Marketing for Ziosoft. "Presenting our enhanced MR cardiac application, we now offer additional features that capitalize on our extensive background in cardiac imaging, spanning decades. By leveraging this expertise in cardiac imaging, we have developed a unified cardiac imaging solution on a singular platform for seamless workflow, enabling medical professionals to focus on enhanced diagnostic precision.."
A newly redesigned user interface (UI) in REVORAS, provides a unified experience and streamlined workflow as well as enhanced contour extractions in MR cardiac imaging. There is also an addition of the T2 mapping feature to the existing MR cardiac features, which already include function, T1/ECV mapping, and myocardial strain. This comprehensive offering facilitates a more thorough assessment of myopathies.
All applications can be obtained through the company's Zioflex subscription program, which provides a risk-free introduction of Ziosoft's many advanced visualization solutions. As a software-only platform, Ziostation REVORAS is designed to minimize the cost of ownership.
"This milestone not only reinforces our commitment to advancing medical imaging but also empowers healthcare providers with a more holistic approach to cardiac diagnostics," said Taitriya. "Now, these capabilities, along with numerous others, can be obtained through our ZioFlex subscription program, which eliminates the need for substantial capital outlays."
Founded in 1998 with offices in Japan, the USA and China, Ziosoft is a recognized leader in functional 3D visualization and analysis software to benefit physicians, patients and healthcare specialists. With thousands of systems installed in more than 30 countries worldwide and 900 scientific publications, Ziosoft's true vendor-neutral and multi-modality advanced visualization technology platform is helping patients and clinicians every day, by enabling greater diagnostic confidence, lower dose options, and precision in treatment planning. As a software-only solution, it is simplified to minimize cost of ownership. For further information on Ziosoft, visit http://www.ziosoftinc.com.
