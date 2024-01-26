Ziosoft Features Cardiac MR and CT Imaging Applications at Annual SCMR Conference

By leveraging this expertise in cardiac imaging, we have developed a unified cardiac imaging solution on a singular platform for seamless workflow, enabling medical professionals to focus on enhanced diagnostic precision. Post this

A newly redesigned user interface (UI) in REVORAS, provides a unified experience and streamlined workflow as well as enhanced contour extractions in MR cardiac imaging. There is also an addition of the T2 mapping feature to the existing MR cardiac features, which already include function, T1/ECV mapping, and myocardial strain. This comprehensive offering facilitates a more thorough assessment of myopathies.

All applications can be obtained through the company's Zioflex subscription program, which provides a risk-free introduction of Ziosoft's many advanced visualization solutions. As a software-only platform, Ziostation REVORAS is designed to minimize the cost of ownership.

"This milestone not only reinforces our commitment to advancing medical imaging but also empowers healthcare providers with a more holistic approach to cardiac diagnostics," said Taitriya. "Now, these capabilities, along with numerous others, can be obtained through our ZioFlex subscription program, which eliminates the need for substantial capital outlays."

About Ziosoft

Founded in 1998 with offices in Japan, the USA and China, Ziosoft is a recognized leader in functional 3D visualization and analysis software to benefit physicians, patients and healthcare specialists. With thousands of systems installed in more than 30 countries worldwide and 900 scientific publications, Ziosoft's true vendor-neutral and multi-modality advanced visualization technology platform is helping patients and clinicians every day, by enabling greater diagnostic confidence, lower dose options, and precision in treatment planning. As a software-only solution, it is simplified to minimize cost of ownership. For further information on Ziosoft, visit http://www.ziosoftinc.com.

