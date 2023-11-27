Ziosoft Features Next Generation Ziostation Platform at Annual Radiology Society of North America

Our unique, Rembrandt image rendering capability is designed to transform or reimagine 3D medical image viewing Post this

Ziosoft's advanced imaging technology immerses users in simulated environments for exploration, analysis, synthesis and presentation, all of which are enabled by the REVORAS platform. Ziostation REVORAS offers numerous productivity improvements and enhanced visualization technology, including photorealistic Ziosoft Rembrandt image rendering. This superb image rendering capability is designed to dramatically transform or reimagine 3D medical image viewing.

Ziostation REVORAS is a scalable, vendor-neutral comprehensive CT and MR post processing solution, available with a ZioFlex subscription, virtually eliminating capital investment barriers. In addition to unsurpassed, affordable 3D image quality, it is designed to significantly optimize workflow and diagnostic confidence.

"REVORAS is our next generation imaging platform representing the latest evolution in Ziosoft technology, " said Rajeev Taitriya, vice president of marketing and business development for Ziosoft. "This innovative platform offers a myriad of advanced capabilities, ensuring enhanced efficiency, speed and reproducibility in workflow. The Ziostation REVORAS is a scalable, comprehensive CT and MR post-processing solution, conveniently accessible through our Zioflex subscription program, maximizing operational abilities while eliminating capital investment barriers."

Zioflex provides a risk-free introduction to Ziosoft's many advanced visualization clinical applications. The software is vendor-neutral and can be compatible with the clinician's existing hardware, hence mitigating the need for expensive capital outlays.

About Ziosoft

Founded in 1998 with offices in Japan, the USA and China, Ziosoft is a recognized leader in functional 3D visualization and analysis software to benefit physicians, patients and healthcare specialists. With thousands of systems installed in more than 30 countries worldwide and 900 scientific publications, Ziosoft's true vendor-neutral and multi-modality advanced visualization technology platform is helping patients and clinicians every day, by enabling greater diagnostic confidence, lower dose options, and precision in treatment planning. As a software-only solution, it is simplified to minimize cost of ownership. For further information on Ziosoft, visit http://www.ziosoftinc.com.

Media Contact

Laurie Hallwyler, Ziosoft

