Ziosoft Introduces New Addition to REVORAS-based Product Platform at Annual Radiology Society of North America Conference

The high resolution quality of images enabled by Atrena could greatly make enhanced clinical recommendations by the radiologist and provide a stronger radiological partnership for more confident therapeutic outcomes

According to Taitriya, Atrena software is designed as an easy-to-use imaging viewing covering multiple clinical applications, such as segmentation analysis. It supplies stereoscopic visualization capabilities, supporting a stronger radiological partnership in facilitating more successful surgical or other therapy outcomes.

Last year, Nemoto Kyorindo Co. added Ziosoft to its holdings to broaden the company's growing line of radiological solutions. Nemoto now provides contrast injection systems, Ziosoft advanced visualization and, now, Atrena high resolution, image-viewing software. The latter is currently available for purchase in Japan and will be pending regulatory clearance in other countries in the near future.

"The Atrena software platform can be implemented on almost any viewing device chosen by the clinician," said Taitriya. "This allows it to be portable while also providing touch screen interrogation of the region of interest (ROI), which would be extremely helpful in a surgical setting, including robotic surgery, or interventional radiology suite. Together with our Ziostation Revoras platform, we can offer a powerful visualization solution."

Ziosoft is also featuring its comprehensive Ziostation REVORAS advanced visualization platform at RSNA as well. Ziosoft offers one of the largest ranges of comprehensive clinical application AV capabilities available today. Both the Ziostation and Atrena platforms are vendor neutral with the ability to provide excellent CT and MRI image visualization and analysis. The platforms are available through the ZioFlex subscription program offered by Ziosoft.

About Ziosoft.

Founded in 1998 with offices in Japan, the USA and China, Ziosoft is a recognized leader in functional CT/MRI 3D visualization and analysis software to benefit physicians, patients and healthcare specialists. With thousands of systems installed in more than 30 countries worldwide and 900 scientific publications, Ziosoft's true vendor-neutral and multi-modality advanced visualization technology platform is helping patients and clinicians every day, by enabling greater diagnostic confidence, lower dose options, and precision in treatment planning. As a software-only solution, it is simplified to minimize cost of ownership. For further information on Ziosoft, visit http://www.ziosoftinc.com.

