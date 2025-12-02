Ziosoft Launches Plaque Analysis with its Newest REVORAS Software Platform at Annual Radiology Society of North America Conference

We have built a truly unified platform that brings CT and MR together into one environment for enhancing patient care Post this

REVORAS enables clinicians to work from a singular, cohesive and centralized vendor neutral software platform designed to streamline cardiovascular imaging across modalities. By consolidating fragmented workflows into one integrated environment, the platform improves operational efficiency, reduces system complexity and enhances clinical consistency.

One of the key capabilities of REVORAS is its support for on-site coronary plaque analysis, allowing healthcare organizations to perform advanced cardiac evaluation directly within their own environment. This capability reduces external service dependency, lowers operating costs and ensures sensitive patient data remains fully onsite for improved security and compliance. On-site processing also delivers faster turnaround times, enabling clinicians to make timely, more confident decisions.

The REVORAS Plaque Analysis application also helps characterize plaque composition areas, such as calcified, necrotic-core and fibro-fatty plaque. Additionally, per-vessel plaque quantification provides actionable insights that assist clinicians in assessing disease progression and planning personalized care strategies.

REVORAS goes beyond diagnostic imaging with the introduction of Ziosoft's surgical imaging suite, enabling tighter collaboration between radiology and surgery. The REVORAS Surgical Imaging Suite offers lung resection planning, liver (currently available in the United States), Renal Resection (Nephrectomy) and Pancreas resection (Pancreatectomy) applications giving surgeons advanced visualization tools that improve anatomical understanding, leading to various and faster surgical planning with procedural confidence. By connecting diagnostic interpretation with surgical execution, Ziosoft provides a more seamless clinical pathway helping clinicians move from image to action with greater precision and confidence.

All REVORAS solutions are available through ZioFlex, a flexible commercialization subscription program designed to make advanced imaging intelligence accessible without capital barriers. ZioFlex empowers healthcare organizations to scale capability based on clinical demand while maintaining predictable operating costs and accelerating time to value.

"With ZioFlex, customers can adopt innovation on their terms, without compromise," said Taitriya. "Our goal is simple – support a solid partnership between radiologists and other clinical specialties to help empower clinicians with better tools so patients receive better care."

In addition, Ziosoft is showcasing Atrena, available on the REVORAS platform, (works in progress - WIP) imaging viewer software, at RSNA as well. Atrena provides significantly enhanced 3D stereoscopic viewing capabilities from vendor neutral DICOM images, which could enable a valuable tool for radiological evaluation and analysis.

Founded in 1998 with offices in Japan and the U.S., Ziosoft is a recognized leader in functional CT/MRI 3D visualization and analysis software to benefit physicians, patients and healthcare specialists. With thousands of systems installed in more than 30 countries worldwide and 900 scientific publications, Ziosoft's true vendor-neutral and multi-modality advanced visualization technology platform is helping patients and clinicians every day, by enabling greater diagnostic confidence, lower dose options, and precision in treatment planning. As a software-only solution, it is simplified to minimize cost of ownership. For further information on Ziosoft, visit http://www.ziosoftinc.com.

