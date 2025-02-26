Ziosoft Receives European Union MDR Certifications for Lung and Liver Surgical Planning Visualization Software

Revoras bridges the gap between radiology and surgery by transforming imaging data into interactive, AI-enhanced 3D models that surgeons can rely on for precision-driven pre-op planning Post this

The Revoras platform elevates the role of radiology in surgery from diagnosis to surgical planning. With advanced 3D and 4D visualization, radiologists can provide detailed anatomical insights, ensuring more informed surgical decision-making. Automated segmentation, quantification and analysis reduce manual workload, allowing radiologists to focus on high-impact clinical insights.

"Radiologists, surgeons and oncologists can now work together with a unified imaging solution, enhancing precision in complex procedures such as oncology, cardiovascular surgery and thoracic resections," Taitriya said. "The goal of this important clinical partnership is to optimize patient outcomes with greater efficiency and accuracy – a win-win for both clinicians and patients alike."

Designed for hospital-wide interoperability, Revoras offers AI-powered efficiency, which integrates effortlessly and seamlessly with PACS and DICOM workflows, maintaining radiologists' trusted imaging ecosystem.

"We invite ECR attendees to stop by the Ziosoft booth to discover how the Revoras Surgical Imaging platform is revolutionizing the collaboration between radiologists and surgeons for better patient outcomes," Taitriya concluded. "Here you can experience live demonstrations and explore how Revoras is reshaping the future of surgical imaging. Let's redefine the radiologist's role in surgical innovation, together."

About Ziosoft

Founded in 1998 with offices in Japan, and the USA, Ziosoft is a recognized leader in functional CT/MRI 3D visualization and analysis software to benefit physicians, patients and healthcare specialists. With thousands of systems installed in more than 30 countries worldwide and 900 scientific publications, Ziosoft's true vendor-neutral and multi-modality advanced visualization technology platform is helping patients and clinicians every day, by enabling greater diagnostic confidence, lower dose options, and precision in treatment planning. As a software-only solution, it is simplified to minimize cost of ownership. For further information on Ziosoft, visit http://www.ziosoftinc.com.

Media Contact

Laurie A Hallwyler, Ziosoft, 1 6502489081, [email protected], www.ziosoftinc.com

SOURCE Ziosoft