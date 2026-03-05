Ziosoft Showcases Newest REVORAS AI Integrated Software Platform at Annual European Congress of Radiology Conference

REVORAS helps unify radiology, cardiovascular imaging and surgical planning to turn complex CT/MR data into confident, real time decisions at the heart of patient care. Post this

REVORAS enables clinicians to work from a singular, cohesive and centralized vendor neutral software platform designed to streamline cardiovascular imaging across modalities. By consolidating fragmented workflows into one integrated environment, the platform improves operational efficiency, reduces system complexity and enhances clinical consistency.

For example, one of the key capabilities of REVORAS is its support for on-site CT coronary plaque analysis, currently under development, allowing healthcare organizations to perform advanced cardiac evaluation directly within their own environment. This capability reduces external service dependency, lowers operating costs and ensures sensitive patient data remains fully onsite for improved security and compliance. On-site processing also delivers faster turnaround times, enabling clinicians to make timely, more confident decisions.

REVORAS also goes beyond diagnostic imaging with the introduction of Ziosoft's surgical imaging suite, enabling tighter collaboration between radiology and surgery with actionable visualization. The REVORAS Surgical Imaging Suite offers lung resection planning, liver (currently available in the United States), Renal Resection (Nephrectomy) and Pancreas resection (Pancreatectomy) applications giving surgeons advanced visualization tools that improve anatomical understanding, leading to various and faster surgical planning with procedural confidence. By connecting diagnostic interpretation with surgical execution, Ziosoft provides a more seamless clinical pathway helping clinicians move from image to action with greater precision and confidence.

All REVORAS solutions are available through ZioFlex, a flexible commercialization subscription program designed to make advanced imaging intelligence accessible without capital barriers. ZioFlex empowers healthcare organizations to scale capability based on clinical demand while maintaining predictable operating costs and accelerating time to value.

"With ZioFlex, customers can adopt innovation on their terms, without compromise," said Taitriya. "Our goal is simple – support a solid partnership between radiologists and other clinical specialties to help empower clinicians with better tools so patients receive better care."

About Ziosoft

Founded in 1998 with offices in Japan and the U.S., Ziosoft is a recognized leader in functional CT/MRI 3D visualization and analysis software to benefit physicians, patients and healthcare specialists. With thousands of systems installed in more than 30 countries worldwide and 900 scientific publications, Ziosoft's true vendor-neutral and multi-modality advanced visualization technology platform is helping patients and clinicians every day, by enabling greater diagnostic confidence, lower dose options, and precision in treatment planning. As a software-only solution, it is simplified to minimize cost of ownership. For further information on Ziosoft, visit http://www.ziosoftinc.com.

Media Contact

Laurie A Hallwyler, Ziosoft, 1 6502489081, [email protected], www.ziosoftinc.com

SOURCE Ziosoft