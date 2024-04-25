Ziosoft to Feature New Ziostation REVORAS Platform at the Annual American Association of Thoracic Surgeons Conference

Our software could significantly improve the surgical planning process for complex segmentectomy procedures with potential to revolutionize thoracic surgical planning Post this

According to Taitriya, this cutting-edge 3D software identifies candidate segments based on lesion location and margin criteria. The software also provides a detailed stump view of the bronchi and vessels slated for dissection.

It automatically segments thoracic structures with high accuracy including pulmonary arteries and veins from non-contrast DICOM datasets.

"The REVORAS software is Ziosoft's newest simplified platform with an improved GUI, along with several AI algorithms enhancements and novel applications," said Shusuke Chino, co-founder and president, Ziosoft. "Drawing upon more than two decades of medical imaging expertise and deep learning capabilities, our REVORAS platform is the culmination of this extensive experience. We are poised to usher in significant advancements in surgical planning for the operating room of tomorrow."

The Ziosoft platform provides comprehensive applications for thoracic imaging needs. It is customizable with automated workflows to maximize efficiency. As a software-only platform, it is designed to minimize the cost of ownership. The Ziosoft platform also offers its unique PhyZiodynamics 3D/4D solution, as well as recently introduced Zioflex, a monthly subscription program designed to provide a risk-free introduction of Ziosoft's many AV clinical applications.

Founded in 1998 with offices in Japan, the USA and China, Ziosoft is a recognized leader in functional 3D visualization and analysis software to benefit physicians, patients and healthcare specialists. With thousands of systems installed in more than 30 countries worldwide and 900 scientific publications, Ziosoft's true vendor-neutral and multi-modality advanced visualization technology platform is helping patients and clinicians every day, by enabling greater diagnostic confidence, lower dose options, and precision in treatment planning. As a software-only solution, it is simplified to minimize cost of ownership. For further information on Ziosoft, visit http://www.ziosoftinc.com.

