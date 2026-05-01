Ziosoft to Showcase Latest REVORAS Thoracic Surgery Planning Software at the Annual American Association of Thoracic Surgeons Conference

Since adopting REVORAS, we've been able to plan lung resections with exceptional precision, achieving safe margins while preserving lung function and, in select cases, avoiding more extensive resections altogether Post this

Dr. Villamizar, whose facility under the leadership of Dr. Dao Nguyen has done over 500 surgical planning procedures using REVORAS since 2022, will be presenting the University of Miami's direct experience and evaluation of the REVORAS platform at a special innovation session – Precision Planning in Thoracic Surgery: Leveraging AI-driven 3D Imaging for Better Outcomes – at AATS. The session will be held Sunday, May 3, 2026 at 4:00 pm in Lakeside, Room E353A. A cocktail reception will follow. All AATS attendees are invited.

"With our advanced Ziostation REVORAS software, we are empowering surgeons with unprecedented capabilities," said Rajeev Taitriya, vice president of marketing and business development for Ziosoft. "For example, using REVORAS software could fundamentally change intraoperative decision-making. Our clinicians tell us that what might have usually required a lobectomy can confidently be treated with a precise segmentectomy, without compromising oncologic margins."

This transformative tool enhances surgical planning by providing insights into regions of interest, such as a better understanding of the positional relationships of the bronchi and pulmonary arteries or veins during preoperative planning and intraoperative guidance. According to Taitriya, Ziosoft's cutting-edge 3D software identifies candidate segments based on lesion location and margin criteria. The software also provides a detailed stump view of the bronchi and vessels slated for dissection. It automatically segments thoracic structures with high accuracy including pulmonary arteries and veins from non-contrast DICOM datasets.

Ziosoft's REVORAS platform is purpose-built for advanced surgical planning, delivering high-fidelity 3D visualization for complex cardiothoracic procedures. It enables patient-specific, data-driven planning with automated workflows that enhance precision and operating efficiency. As a secure, software-only on-premises solution, it keeps patient data within the hospital network while minimizing total cost of ownership. Through the flexible Zioflex subscription, institutions can adopt REVORAS with a low-risk, scalable path to Ziosoft's full suite of advanced visualization applications.

About Ziosoft.

Founded in 1998 with offices in Japan and the USA, Ziosoft is a recognized leader in functional 3D visualization and analysis software to benefit physicians, patients and healthcare specialists. With thousands of systems installed in more than 30 countries worldwide and 900 scientific publications, Ziosoft's true vendor-neutral and multi-modality advanced visualization technology platform is helping patients and clinicians every day, by enabling greater diagnostic confidence, lower dose options, and precision in treatment planning. As a software-only solution, it is simplified to minimize cost of ownership. For further information on Ziosoft, visit http://www.ziosoftinc.com.

Media Contact

Laurie Hallwyler, Ziosoft, 1 6502489081, [email protected], Ziosoft

SOURCE Ziosoft