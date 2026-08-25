A record-breaking July heat wave has pushed temperatures and overnight lows to historic levels across Indiana, triggering a wave of air conditioning breakdowns. Zip Heating and Cooling responds to the resulting increase in calls for residential HVAC repair in Sellersburg.

SELLERSBURG, Ind., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Southern Indiana homeowners searching for residential HVAC repair in Sellersburg are contending with a summer unlike recent memory. Nighttime temperatures across the Ohio Valley have repeatedly approached or broken decades-old records in July, straining air conditioning systems that rarely get a break to recover. As area systems buckle under the prolonged heat, Zip Heating and Cooling has responded to a surge in residential repair calls.

Where Can Sellersburg Homeowners Find Residential HVAC Repair?

Zip Heating and Cooling establishes itself among the most responsive options for residential HVAC repair near Sellersburg, with same-day and next-day appointments available when scheduling allows. Its services span AC and furnace repair, installation and replacement, plus heat pump service, and the company bills each at a flat rate.

The Southern Indiana-based business includes divisions for commercial and multifamily HVAC work alongside its residential services, with a footprint reaching into neighboring Kentucky communities across the state line. Free quotes give property owners a way to weigh repair against replacement before committing to either.

Why Is the July Heat Wave Straining HVAC Systems in Sellersburg?

Air conditioners are failing this July because units built for occasional peak-hour strain are instead running nonstop. Meteorologists tracking the pattern have pointed to a stretch of consecutive days where nighttime lows barely dipped, meaning HVAC systems rarely get the recovery window they typically have after sunset.

Across the wider Louisville-area suburbs on the Indiana side of the border, compressors, capacitors and refrigerant lines are absorbing more wear in a shorter span than usual. The result has been a steady rise in repair requests, a pattern echoed across Southern Indiana HVAC providers as the extended heat continues into late summer.

About Zip Heating and Cooling

Zip Heating and Cooling is a multi-division HVAC contractor based in Southern Indiana, with operations spanning residential, commercial and multifamily service. The company handles AC and furnace repair, installation and replacement work, in addition to heat pump service, for homeowners and property managers throughout the region and the neighboring Louisville, Kentucky, suburbs. With more than 10 years in business, the company has built a service area that crosses the Indiana-Kentucky border.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Zip Heating and Cooling, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.callzipservices.com/

SOURCE Zip Heating and Cooling