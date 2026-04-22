ZipHealthy Expands Evidence-Based Therapy Across Northwest Arkansas with Same-Week Appointments, Telehealth, and Specialty Trauma Care

The mental health landscape in Northwest Arkansas has changed dramatically in the past five years. Every one of these groups deserves access to evidence-based care that actually understands their context. — Stephen Velasquez, MBA, MSW, LCSW, Founder, ZipHealthy PLLC Post this

"The mental health landscape in Northwest Arkansas has changed dramatically in the past five years," said Velasquez, the practice's founder and clinical director. "We have more people moving here for work than ever before, and they're leaving behind support networks. We have University of Arkansas students navigating high-pressure academic environments. We have shift workers at Tyson and J.B. Hunt trying to balance careers with family life. Every one of these groups deserves access to evidence-based care that actually understands their context."

Core Services Now Expanded Across All Four NWA Cities

ZipHealthy offers licensed therapy in Bentonville, AR for individual, couples, and family therapy, with specialized corporate stress and relocation adjustment support. In Fayetteville, the practice provides therapy for Fayetteville residents and U of A students with flexible scheduling and evidence-based care tailored to academic and faculty communities.

For Rogers-area clients, counseling in Rogers, AR supports J.B. Hunt corridor professionals, Rogers Public Schools families, and Mercy healthcare workers. In Springdale, ZipHealthy offers therapy for Springdale residents with culturally responsive care for Tyson Foods employees, Hispanic and Marshallese communities, and shift workers.

Specialty services include EMDR therapy for trauma and PTSD, an evidence-based approach recognized by the American Psychological Association and the VA/DoD Clinical Practice Guidelines for treating post-traumatic stress. The practice also offers couples counseling in NWA using the Gottman Method and Emotionally Focused Therapy, and telehealth therapy statewide in Arkansas through HIPAA-compliant video sessions.

About the Expansion

The expanded access includes evening hours Monday through Friday (9 AM to 9 PM) and Saturday appointments (9 AM to 3 PM) — a schedule designed around shift workers, parents, and working professionals who cannot attend traditional daytime therapy. ZipHealthy also offers free 15-minute consultations for new clients to assess therapist fit before any commitment.

"Evidence-based psychotherapy works, and the sooner people access quality care, the better their experience tends to be," Velasquez noted. "But that only matters if people can actually access care. Our goal is to make evidence-based therapy available to every adult, couple, and family in NWA, regardless of their schedule or financial situation."

About ZipHealthy

ZipHealthy, PLLC is a Bentonville-based behavioral health practice offering individual therapy, couples and family counseling, group therapy, psychological testing, and coaching services across Northwest Arkansas. The practice is in-network with most major insurance plans and maintains specialized training in CBT, DBT, EMDR, Internal Family Systems, Gottman Method, Emotionally Focused Therapy, and mindfulness-based approaches. Stephen Velasquez, MBA, MSW, LCSW, is the practice's founder and clinical director.

Media Contact

Stephen Velasquez, MBA, MSW, LCSW, ZipHealthy, PLLC, 1 4792591390, [email protected], https://www.ziphealthy.com

SOURCE ZipHealthy, PLLC