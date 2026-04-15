Zirrus One Names Chandni Thakrar-Woolam CEO to Advance AI-Driven Operational Intelligence for Broadband Operators

"I'm honored to lead Zirrus One at this important inflection point," said Chandni Thakrar-Woolam. "Our mission is to help operators move from reactive operations to intelligent, AI-driven environments that accelerate innovation and improve customer experience." Post this

"I'm incredibly proud of the foundation we've built at Zirrus One and the impact we've made supporting service providers," said Ron Pitcock. "With strong momentum behind both Zirrus One and Z1N, this is the right time for me to transition into a board role. Chandni is the right leader to guide the company forward, and I'm excited to support her as we scale the next chapter."

Thakrar-Woolam brings two decades of leadership experience across telecommunications and technology sectors, with a proven record of enabling service providers to improve operational efficiency, enhance security posture, and drive revenue growth.

"I'm honored to lead Zirrus One at this important inflection point," said Chandni Thakrar-Woolam. "Our mission is to help operators move from reactive operations to intelligent, AI-driven environments that accelerate innovation and improve customer experience."

Zirrus One delivers next-generation managed security services and AI-enabled infrastructure solutions purpose-built for broadband providers, ISPs, and managed service partners. The Z1N platform empowers operators with predictive insights, automated workflows, and operational intelligence designed to reduce risk, increase visibility, and improve performance at scale.

Under Thakrar-Woolam's leadership, the company will focus on accelerating Z1N adoption, expanding partner relationships, and delivering differentiated solutions in an increasingly competitive broadband market.

For more information, visit zirrusone.com

Media Contact

Sean Braun, Zirrus One, 1 8586630868, [email protected], https://zirrusone.com/

SOURCE Zirrus One