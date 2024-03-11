Zivid Brings Its Unique 3D+2D Cameras to Fizyr's New Vision Packs

Zivid has long been an innovative and collaborative partner to Fizyr, and developing some of our Vision Packs with them and their incredibly capable line of cameras has helped us get off to a fast start, just like the Vision Packs do for our integrators. Post this

"Zivid has long been an innovative and collaborative partner to Fizyr, and developing some of our Vision Packs with them and their incredibly capable line of cameras has helped us get off to a fast start, just like the Vision Packs do for our integrators," said Fizyr CEO Ken Fleming. "When automation faces a lot of variables and inconsistencies, the smartest brain available thrives with a great set of eyes."

Pairing the Zivid 2 and 2+ lines of cameras with Fizyr's deep learning vision AI provides unparalleled robustness for a wide range of pick and place robotic cells that can handle a variety of challenging scenes and objects, including transparent plastic, polished cylinders or dark reflective parts. Fizyr identifies each item with segmentation, shape detection and material detection. Its algorithms prioritize the actions to be taken, utilizing cascade learning to analyze inputs, calculate optimal actions and direct the robot. After each pick, a new image allows Fizyr to recalculate, account for any changes that occurred, and direct the robot's next step, all in a fraction of a second.

"Zivid cameras help integrators solve the most complex automation challenges their customers face, but great results require highly capable brains," said Mikkel Orheim, Zivid SVP Sales & Marketing. "Fizyr's Vision Packs deploy proven combinations of the right camera, robot, gripper and brain to address common complex problems, and by doing this, they achieve the fast and reliable throughputs required by the most demanding customers."

At MODEX, members of the Zivid team will be present at the Fizyr booth (#C5388).

"We need great partners to help integrators simplify complex automation problems for faster, better results and optimal ROI," added Fleming. "We are thankful to push the boundaries together with Zivid."

About Fizyr

Fizyr offers advanced vision AI for robots, providing the smartest, fastest and most effective brain available to maximize robotic capabilities. Compatible with all major robotics systems on the market, Fizyr enables robots to see, perceive, account for variances, learn and perform more successfully than any other robotic software, and Fizyr partners with top integrators to ensure their success. With demand growing for robotic automation, Fizyr is focused on enabling robotic and systems integrators with the best computer vision capabilities for logistics applications.https://fizyr.com

About Zivid

Zivid is a market-leading, pure play provider of industrial 3D machine vision cameras and vision software for autonomous industrial robot cells, collaborative robot (cobot) cells and other industrial automation systems. The company's flagship hardware products are the new Zivid 2+ 3D+2D color camera product line with their patented technology for HDR and Transparency. For more information, see https://zivid.com.

