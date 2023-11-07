ZOA Energy Launches Revolutionary Five-in-One Pre-Workout Supplement with Setria® Glutathione

This launch represents a remarkable stride for ZOA Energy, as we reshape the standards of excellence in the fitness industry and beyond Post this

Athletes who want a competitive edge and achieve strength-training results by maintaining the increase in NO production post-workout* are in luck. Research suggests that Setria® Glutathione may support an increase in NO production when combined with L-Citrulline**, which is also contained in ZOA+. This combination may help sustain NO levels which could lead to reduced fatigue and speed recovery time*.

To support high-intensity workouts, the new supplement contains Beta Alanine, Betaine Anhydrous and CON-Cret® Creatine HCL. For focus, L-Tyrosine, Alpha GPC, and Gingko biloba are included in the formulation. All of these premium ingredients complete the five-in-one advanced formula, providing all of the ingredients needed for maximum performance.

Available in three delicious flavors – Fruit Punch, Wild Berry, and Cherry Lime – ZOA+ is NSF Certified for Sport, an elite certification very few products can claim within the fitness-focused industry. This significant certification guarantees athletes and fitness enthusiasts a product of unparalleled quality and safety. Rigorous testing for banned substances and contaminants instills trust and confidence in its reliability.

Formulated by ZOA Energy Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Dave Rienzi, ZOA+ Powder promises a superior fitness experience. This collaboration is championed by Rienzi's dedicated co-founders and fitness professionals including Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson, Chief Energy Officer; Dany Garcia, Chief Visionary Officer; and John Shulman, Chief Positivity Officer.

According to Rienzi, "This launch represents a remarkable stride for ZOA Energy, as we reshape the standards of excellence in the fitness industry and beyond."

ZOA+ Powder is available exclusively on ZOAEnergy.com and Amazon.

*The Food and Drug Administration has not evaluated these statements. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

To learn more about Setria® Glutathione, visit https://SetriaGlutathione.com.

Media interested in setting up an interview with Karen Todd, please contact Giselle Chollett at [email protected] or 917.386.7116.

About Setria

Setria® Glutathione, manufactured by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., is a clinically studied and patented form of glutathione that, when taken orally, has been shown to replenish the body's reserves, which may be depleted as a result of poor lifestyle choices, stress or natural aging. Called the "master antioxidant," glutathione helps protect cells in the body from the damaging effects of oxidative stress and toxins. Setria® Glutathione is manufactured through a patented fermentation process to yield high purity and high quality, is non-GMO, vegetarian and allergen-free. For more information, visit http://www.SetriaGlutathione.com.

About Kyowa Hakko USA

Kyowa Hakko USA is the North & South American office of Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., an international health ingredients manufacturer and world leader in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and food & beverage products. Kyowa is the maker of branded ingredients, including IMMUSE™ LC-Plasma, Eyemuse™ Lacticaseibacillus paracasei KW3110, Cognizin® Citicoline, Pantesin® Pantethine, Setria® Glutathione, as well as L-Alanyl-L-Glutamine. For more information, visit http://www.kyowa-usa.com.

About ZOA Energy

ZOA Energy is here to activate the world's potential: giving people the fuel they need to show up as their best selves. Developed by strength and conditioning coach, Dave Rienzi; global icon and businessman, Dwayne Johnson; global entrepreneur and chairwoman, Dany Garcia; and entrepreneur and investor, John Shulman, ZOA is taking the category to new heights. The ZOA portfolio features both better-for-you energy drinks and a pre-workout supplement––all of which are made with high-quality ingredients, natural flavors and colors, and natural caffeine from green tea and green coffee for clean energy. For more information, please visit ZOAEnergy.com.

Media Contact

Maria Stanieich, Kyowa Hakko USA, 5514829968, [email protected], https://setriaglutathione.com

SOURCE Kyowa Hakko USA