Zócalo Health Receives Highly Competitive PATH CITED Grant by California Department of Health Care Services

With award, company expands whole-person care model into several underserved rural communities
SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zócalo Health, a community-based primary care provider dedicated to delivering culturally relevant care to underserved and underrepresented patients, today announced an expansion of its coverage areas and number of lives supported, made possible by a new grant. The California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) selected Zócalo Health for a PATH CITED award. The highly competitive program was designed to strengthen services for Medi-Cal members. This year, Zócalo Health was selected from more than 900 applicants.
"The PATH CITED grant accelerates our ability to scale high impact, community-centered care, which is needed now more than ever," said Erk Cardenas, CEO of Zócalo Health. "Already underserved communities are struggling from a collision of forces that affect people not only financially but culturally as well. This takes a toll on both their physical and mental health. We want to be their trusted provider, ensuring families have what they need to thrive."
DHCS research indicates that Enhanced Care Management (ECM) is helping to transform care for Medi-Cal's most complex members. With more than $1 million in grant funding, Zócalo Health will accelerate growth of its ECM services across California, with particular emphasis on rural counties where up to 54% of residents identify as Hispanic/Latino and 45% speak a non-English language. This is in addition to Zócalo Health's existing Community Supports (CS) offerings, which have proven to be cost-effective, reducing avoidable emergency department visits, hospitalizations, and long-term care use.
Expanding Community-Centered Care
Zócalo Health will use its PATH CITED grant to address disparities in five under-resourced rural counties across California: Alpine, Amador, Inyo, Mono, and Mariposa. These counties often face healthcare workforce shortages and have received little funding to attract and retain the talent necessary to serve communities.
The organization will also bring on engagement specialists to build greater trust within communities and strengthen partnerships with clinics, hospitals, and CBOs. Staff will host bi-weekly pop-up clinics to increase access to care as well as bilingual outreach campaigns, including culturally tailored Cafecitos, or events that seek to recreate the warmth and open conversations found in Latin American families. These gatherings provide essential health education in a safe space to reduce the stigma around mental health and other sensitive topics. Cafecitos in particular have demonstrated high ECM engagement and retention (over 85%), reaching members across diverse geographic settings through in-person and virtual formats.
Zócalo Health's centralized infrastructure also makes it simple to extend services to new counties and integrate technology, requiring only incremental operational setup. This will improve patient access to Medi-Cal benefits and care coordination tools. It will also enhance data exchange and interoperability across ECM and CS providers, streamlining the monitoring, reporting, and quality systems that drive accountability and outcomes.
The PATH CITED grant serves as validation of Zócalo Health's model and positions the company at the center of California's effort to strengthen whole-person care delivery under CalAIM. The recognition signals confidence in the Zócalo Health approach and opens pathways essential for rapid scale, allowing the organization to reach and support far more people.
To find out more about the services Zócalo Health offers and the California communities it serves, please visit www.zocalo.health.
About Zócalo Health
Zócalo Health is dedicated to improving healthcare access for underserved communities. Our innovative virtual-first model pairs primary care providers with local community health workers, offering a holistic, culturally centered approach to care. We provide comprehensive care that meets members where they are. At Zócalo Health, we believe that healthcare should be accessible, equitable, and tailored to the needs of the communities we serve. Learn more at www.zocalo.health.
