Zócalo Health Receives Highly Competitive PATH CITED Grant by California Department of Health Care Services

DHCS research indicates that Enhanced Care Management (ECM) is helping to transform care for Medi-Cal's most complex members. With more than $1 million in grant funding, Zócalo Health will accelerate growth of its ECM services across California, with particular emphasis on rural counties where up to 54% of residents identify as Hispanic/Latino and 45% speak a non-English language. This is in addition to Zócalo Health's existing Community Supports (CS) offerings, which have proven to be cost-effective, reducing avoidable emergency department visits, hospitalizations, and long-term care use.

Expanding Community-Centered Care

Zócalo Health will use its PATH CITED grant to address disparities in five under-resourced rural counties across California: Alpine, Amador, Inyo, Mono, and Mariposa. These counties often face healthcare workforce shortages and have received little funding to attract and retain the talent necessary to serve communities.

The organization will also bring on engagement specialists to build greater trust within communities and strengthen partnerships with clinics, hospitals, and CBOs. Staff will host bi-weekly pop-up clinics to increase access to care as well as bilingual outreach campaigns, including culturally tailored Cafecitos, or events that seek to recreate the warmth and open conversations found in Latin American families. These gatherings provide essential health education in a safe space to reduce the stigma around mental health and other sensitive topics. Cafecitos in particular have demonstrated high ECM engagement and retention (over 85%), reaching members across diverse geographic settings through in-person and virtual formats.

Zócalo Health's centralized infrastructure also makes it simple to extend services to new counties and integrate technology, requiring only incremental operational setup. This will improve patient access to Medi-Cal benefits and care coordination tools. It will also enhance data exchange and interoperability across ECM and CS providers, streamlining the monitoring, reporting, and quality systems that drive accountability and outcomes.

The PATH CITED grant serves as validation of Zócalo Health's model and positions the company at the center of California's effort to strengthen whole-person care delivery under CalAIM. The recognition signals confidence in the Zócalo Health approach and opens pathways essential for rapid scale, allowing the organization to reach and support far more people.

