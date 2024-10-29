Zonar Debuts New Zonar Together User Conference Experience, Unveils New Innovations

"We were excited to showcase what we've done, where we're going, and how our customers will benefit from improved data analytics and AI innovations – all to unlock new potential. Together, we'll shape the future of transportation," said Mike Gould, President and CEO at Zonar. Post this

"Zonar Together reimagined the user conference experience, offering a forum for collaboration and discussion around our shared goals to improve fleet health and safety," said Mike Gould, president and CEO at Zonar. "We were excited to showcase what we've done, where we're going, and how our customers will benefit from improved data analytics and AI innovations – all to unlock new potential. Together, we'll shape the future of transportation."

Today, fleets are forced to manage more vehicles and assets with fewer resources, make informed decisions from vast amounts of data, and keep vehicles moving amidst increased pressure for safety and efficiency gains. These challenges are further exacerbated by talent shortages and changing government funding, regulations, and compliance mandates. To save critical time, money, and resources, fleets need a modern platform to manage priorities all in one place.

At the conference, Zonar unveiled its next generation Zonar Ground Traffic Control® and an expanded 360-degree view camera system for Zonar Coach™. With new features and reporting capabilities in the pipeline, fleets can better prioritize maintenance, optimize fuel use and reduce idle time, improve trip analytics for performance and efficiency, capture insights on driver behavior and speed management, track ridership analytics for compliance, and better understand planned versus actual routes for dispatch.

"Our new data model is the underpinning of our next generation Ground Traffic Control, allowing fleets to aggregate actionable insights into a consolidated view for faster decision-making," said Pablo Supkay, vice president of product management at Zonar. "As we move to a world where innovation becomes standard, we aim to help fleets move from reactive to predictive approaches, transition from manual to automated actions, and more seamlessly translate insights into fleet management and maintenance recommendations to meet the needs of today and tomorrow."

"At the conference, Zonar demonstrated a commitment to consistently exceeding industry standards and elevating solutions to the next level," said Tony Cruz, desert southwest regional fleet manager at MasTec Communications Group. "This is essential because a company committed to excellence will succeed when its products are designed for long-term success."

About Zonar

Founded in 2001, Zonar has pioneered smart mobility solutions throughout vocational, pupil, mass transit, state and local municipalities, and commercial trucking industries. The Zonar mission is to enhance the safety, performance, and success of our customers by transforming the delivery of innovative insights for commercial fleets. Zonar achieves this by helping fleets of all sizes maximize the use of their assets with solutions dedicated to improving compliance, efficiency, maintenance, ridership visibility, safety, and tracking. Cloud-based services with open APIs drive Zonar smart mobility solutions by making it easy for fleet owners and managers to stay connected to their fleets and drivers and operators to dispatch. Headquartered in Seattle and part of the Continental family, Zonar also has a distribution center in West Chicago.

