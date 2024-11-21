Zonar Enhances Safety, Reliability and Cleanliness for Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority

"This partnership underscores our commitment to empowering transit agencies with the tools necessary to deliver exceptional service while ensuring the safety and satisfaction of every rider," said Tim Ammon, Vice President and General Manager, Passenger Services at Zonar. Post this

"Not only have we experienced significant savings from improved routing, but our operators are also able to conduct thorough inspections and promptly submit digital maintenance requests to be scheduled as soon as possible," said Timothy Parson, lean practitioner, department of safety and quality assurance at MARTA. "Zonar's fleet health and safety technology has truly transformed our operations and enhanced the collaboration between our operators and maintenance teams."

By transitioning from a paper-based vehicle inspection process to a digital EVIR system, MARTA has streamlined inspections, reduced repair delays, and eliminated the need for physical records and storage space. MARTA was also able to streamline defects and make necessary repairs, ultimately resulting in minimized vehicle downtime.

Additionally, by creating geofences within Ground Traffic Control and leveraging high-quality vehicle data, MARTA has exonerated operators from citizens' speeding complaints. By tracking a vehicle's actual speed compared to the posted speed limits along the route, the agency demonstrates that operators are driving safely while fostering a positive relationship with the community.

"This partnership underscores our commitment to empowering transit agencies with the tools necessary to deliver exceptional service while ensuring the safety and satisfaction of every rider," said Tim Ammon, vice president and general manager, passenger services at Zonar.

MARTA plans to expand EVIR usage to maintain sanitation standards at bus stations and waysides by integrating inspection reporting into work order systems, maintaining high service standards and proactive maintenance. MARTA's innovative approach sets a benchmark for how other transit operations can modernize inspections, reduce costs, and improve safety and cleanliness for all riders.

Founded in 2001, Zonar has pioneered smart mobility solutions throughout vocational, pupil, mass transit, state and local municipalities, and commercial trucking industries. The Zonar mission is to enhance the safety, performance, and success of our customers by transforming the delivery of innovative insights for commercial fleets. Zonar achieves this by helping fleets of all sizes maximize the use of their assets with solutions dedicated to improving compliance, efficiency, maintenance, ridership visibility, safety, and tracking. Cloud-based services with open APIs drive Zonar smart mobility solutions by making it easy for fleet owners and managers to stay connected to their fleets and drivers and operators to dispatch. Headquartered in Seattle and part of the Continental family, Zonar also has a distribution center in West Chicago.

