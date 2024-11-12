Zonar Helps Kirkland, Washington Police Improve Fleet Health and Safety Inspections for Patrol Cars

"Zonar helps us measure whether tires are properly inflated, a vehicle is in safe working order, safety equipment like AEDs are onboard, and that each officer performs a thorough inspection before their shift," said Cherie Harris, Chief of Police for Kirkland PD. Post this

"EVIR Mobile is an affordable and efficient solution helping us ensure that practice matches policy," said Cherie Harris, chief of police, Kirkland PD. "Zonar helps us measure whether tires are properly inflated, a vehicle is in safe working order, safety equipment like AEDs are onboard, and that each officer performs a thorough inspection before their shift. This enhances both officer safety and the safety of our community members."

With only four inspection zones and the ability to customize inspections to the police department's specific needs – including safety inspection of suspect transport enclosures – officers can complete each inspection in just 2-4 minutes with intuitive prompts and action items.

"Safety and equipment inspections as well as asset tracking can easily become mundane tasks, but when overlooked can cause cascading consequences," said Wes Deppa, regional account manager at Zonar and former police commander for the City of Lynnwood. "Law enforcement departments deal with critical situations every day, making it all the more important to have everything tracked to manage high-value mobile assets better and ensure vehicles and equipment are in good working order so that officers can respond as efficiently and safely as possible to stay out in the community where they are needed most."

While inspections are not required by law, many police departments and sheriff's offices mandate it in agency policies. The Kirkland PD is a prime example for other law enforcement departments across the nation to modernize inspection technology, streamline processes, and keep officers – and the communities they serve – safe.

About Zonar

Founded in 2001, Zonar has pioneered smart mobility solutions throughout vocational, pupil, mass transit, state and local municipalities, and commercial trucking industries. The Zonar mission is to enhance the safety, performance, and success of our customers by transforming the delivery of innovative insights for commercial fleets. Zonar achieves this by helping fleets of all sizes maximize the use of their assets with solutions dedicated to improving compliance, efficiency, maintenance, ridership visibility, safety, and tracking. Cloud-based services with open APIs drive Zonar smart mobility solutions by making it easy for fleet owners and managers to stay connected to their fleets and drivers and operators to dispatch. Headquartered in Seattle and part of the Continental family, Zonar also has a distribution center in West Chicago.

Media Contact

Susan Corscadden, Zonar, 517-239-0330, [email protected], https://www.zonarsystems.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Zonar; Zonar