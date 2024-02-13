Zonar Honored for Unwavering Commitment to Fleet Safety and Customer Satisfaction

2023 award wins showcase Zonar's devotion to product excellence, customer-first approach, and company inclusivity
SEATTLE, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonar, the leader in smart fleet technology, today announced its 2023 accolades, celebrating another successful year advancing fleet health and safety solutions. Zonar is recognized for its cutting-edge approach to provide innovative solutions, adapting to the industry's evolving needs, while maintaining a steadfast dedication to customer service and company inclusivity.
Product and Organization Excellence
- Zonar's robust portfolio of pupil safety solutions, including the Electric Vehicle Services Program, and advanced EVIR® product features earned the Gold Stevie® Award in the "Transportation Company of the Year" category in The American Business Awards®.
- Zonar OnRoute™, a route agnostic turn-by-turn direction solution, was acknowledged for its deep visibility into real-time routing operations, customizability and fuel savings, winning the "Transportation and Travel" award in Business Intelligence Group's Innovation Awards.
- Zonar EVIR®, as a result of the company's devotion to advancing inspection protocol for electric school buses, was awarded the Silver award for the "Achievement in Environmental Sustainability" category in the Globee Awards for American Business.
- EVIR® Inspection Builder, which allows customization, editing, and creation of new inspections within the EVIR® Mobile smart phone app, was voted "Best Safety Technology" solution at STNExpo Reno in the Innovation Choice Awards.
Customer Service
- Zonar's consistent ability to go above and beyond to build customer loyalty and trust led to recognition as a Silver award winner for the "Customer Service Department of the Year – Airlines, Distribution & Transportation" category in the Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service.
- Bobby Smith, senior director of customer support and experience at Zonar, was recognized for his customer-centric approach as Executive of the Year for the Excellence in Customer Service Awards through Business Intelligence Group.
Company Diversity
- Susan Corscadden, senior vice president of marketing and sales enablement, was recognized for her approach to navigating everyday challenges with a level head and constructive outlook and surpassing expected goals from key stakeholders with drive and passion, earning recognition as "Female Executive of the Year – Business Services" in the Stevie Awards for Women in Business.
- For the third year in a row, Zonar was awarded for its commitment to increasing gender diversity by offering competitive compensation, safe working conditions, continued education, and career advancement opportunities for its female employees by Women in Trucking as one of the Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation.
- Zonar's former Vice President of Product Management, Jill Hostetter was honored for her leadership expertise and dedication to creating a culture of transparency, continuous encouragement for both personal and professional growth, and advocacy for gender diversity as one of the Top Women to Watch in Transportation by Women In Trucking.
"Zonar remains dedicated to creating innovative solutions that advance fleet transportation safety and health management across verticals. These accolades reflect our team's commitment to delivering leading solutions and fostering a work environment that not only uplifts our team but prioritizes our customers' business needs," said Michael Gould, president and chief executive officer at Zonar. "We look forward to continuing this momentum and ensuring that our customers get the most value out of our services in the years to come."
About Zonar
Founded in 2001, Zonar has pioneered smart mobility solutions throughout vocational, pupil, mass transit, and commercial trucking industries. The Zonar mission is to enhance the safety, performance, and success of our customers by transforming the delivery of innovative insights for commercial fleets around the world. Zonar achieves this by helping fleets of all sizes maximize the use of their assets with solutions dedicated to improving compliance, efficiency, maintenance, ridership visibility, safety, and tracking. Cloud-based services with open APIs drive Zonar smart mobility solutions by making it easy for fleet owners and managers to stay connected to their fleets and drivers and operators to dispatch. Headquartered in Seattle and part of the Continental family, Zonar also has a Technology Development Center in downtown Seattle and a distribution center in West Chicago.
