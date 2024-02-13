Zonar Honored for Unwavering Commitment to Fleet Safety and Customer Satisfaction

"These accolades reflect our team's commitment to delivering leading solutions and fostering a work environment that not only uplifts our team but prioritizes our customers' business needs," said Michael Gould, president and chief executive officer at Zonar. Post this

Customer Service

Zonar's consistent ability to go above and beyond to build customer loyalty and trust led to recognition as a Silver award winner for the "Customer Service Department of the Year – Airlines, Distribution & Transportation" category in the Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service.

Bobby Smith , senior director of customer support and experience at Zonar, was recognized for his customer-centric approach as Executive of the Year for the Excellence in Customer Service Awards through Business Intelligence Group.

Company Diversity

Susan Corscadden , senior vice president of marketing and sales enablement, was recognized for her approach to navigating everyday challenges with a level head and constructive outlook and surpassing expected goals from key stakeholders with drive and passion, earning recognition as "Female Executive of the Year – Business Services" in the Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

, senior vice president of marketing and sales enablement, was recognized for her approach to navigating everyday challenges with a level head and constructive outlook and surpassing expected goals from key stakeholders with drive and passion, earning recognition as "Female Executive of the Year – Business Services" in the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. For the third year in a row, Zonar was awarded for its commitment to increasing gender diversity by offering competitive compensation, safe working conditions, continued education, and career advancement opportunities for its female employees by Women in Trucking as one of the Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation.

Zonar's former Vice President of Product Management, Jill Hostetter was honored for her leadership expertise and dedication to creating a culture of transparency, continuous encouragement for both personal and professional growth, and advocacy for gender diversity as one of the Top Women to Watch in Transportation by Women In Trucking.

"Zonar remains dedicated to creating innovative solutions that advance fleet transportation safety and health management across verticals. These accolades reflect our team's commitment to delivering leading solutions and fostering a work environment that not only uplifts our team but prioritizes our customers' business needs," said Michael Gould, president and chief executive officer at Zonar. "We look forward to continuing this momentum and ensuring that our customers get the most value out of our services in the years to come."

About Zonar

Founded in 2001, Zonar has pioneered smart mobility solutions throughout vocational, pupil, mass transit, and commercial trucking industries. The Zonar mission is to enhance the safety, performance, and success of our customers by transforming the delivery of innovative insights for commercial fleets around the world. Zonar achieves this by helping fleets of all sizes maximize the use of their assets with solutions dedicated to improving compliance, efficiency, maintenance, ridership visibility, safety, and tracking. Cloud-based services with open APIs drive Zonar smart mobility solutions by making it easy for fleet owners and managers to stay connected to their fleets and drivers and operators to dispatch. Headquartered in Seattle and part of the Continental family, Zonar also has a Technology Development Center in downtown Seattle and a distribution center in West Chicago.

Media Contact

Larry Meyers, Zonar, (310) 721-9587, [email protected], https://www.zonarsystems.com/

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Zonar