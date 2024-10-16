Zonar Launches Emissions Check™ for California Air Resources Board Clean Truck Check Compliance

"We're excited to bring this solution to market to support fleets in meeting important regulatory compliance, but also to help meet long-term emissions and sustainability goals." – Greg Colvin, Senior Director of Solutions Engineering at Zonar Post this

Emissions Check simplifies fleet operations and eliminates the need for dispatch to reroute drivers to testing facilities or require maintenance teams to run additional tests. This saves fleets significant time and money, while streamlining the process by only sharing Emissions Check data directly with CARB, when required.

"We're excited to bring this solution to market to support fleets in meeting important regulatory compliance, but also to help meet long-term emissions and sustainability goals," said Greg Colvin, senior director of solutions engineering at Zonar. "Emissions Check delivers accurate pass/fail results without taking vehicles offline for testing, enhancing fleet efficiency and productivity."

When Emissions Check is paired with diagnostic and predictive fault code reporting with Zonar FaultIQ®, customers can also receive notifications of emission faults to fix before potential testing failures for a full end-to-end fleet health and safety solution. FaultIQ maximizes vehicle uptime by continuously monitoring fleet health, helping assets run better for longer.

The first testing window is open, and enforcement will begin on January 1, 2025. To learn more about Zonar Emissions Check solution, visit: https://www.zonarsystems.com/solutions/carb-clean-truck-emissions-check/

About Zonar

Founded in 2001, Zonar has pioneered smart mobility solutions throughout vocational, pupil, mass transit, state and local municipalities, and commercial trucking industries. The Zonar mission is to enhance the safety, performance, and success of our customers by transforming the delivery of innovative insights for commercial fleets. Zonar achieves this by helping fleets of all sizes maximize the use of their assets with solutions dedicated to improving compliance, efficiency, maintenance, ridership visibility, safety, and tracking. Cloud-based services with open APIs drive Zonar smart mobility solutions by making it easy for fleet owners and managers to stay connected to their fleets and drivers and operators to dispatch. Headquartered in Seattle and part of the Continental family, Zonar also has a distribution center in West Chicago.

Media Contact

Susan Corscadden, Zonar, 517-239-0330, [email protected], https://www.zonarsystems.com/

