Zonar Systems Joins Forces with Inverness Graham-backed GPS Trackit

SEATTLE, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonar Systems, Inc. ("Zonar"), a leader in commercial vehicle fleet health and safety, today announced its merger with GPS Trackit, an award-winning provider of robust, innovative IoT and GPS fleet tracking solutions and a portfolio company of Inverness Graham. This partnership brings together two leaders in fleet management technology, leveraging GPS Trackit's deep industry expertise, modern infrastructure, and focus on world-class customer service.

Zonar will operate as part of the GPS Trackit portfolio while maintaining its commitment to providing industry-leading fleet health and safety solutions, particularly in the government and education sectors. Together, the two companies will form a comprehensive platform that serves fleets of all sizes, delivering best-in-class telematics and cloud-based solutions for commercial fleet, field services, and passenger industries.

"We are thrilled to welcome Zonar into the GPS Trackit family. This alignment represents a significant step forward in our shared mission to deliver innovative, customer-focused fleet management solutions. By combining our strengths, such as our best-in-class video platform, with Zonar's advanced technologies and industry expertise, we are poised to create unparalleled value for our customers and further disrupt the market as two industry leaders in overall customer satisfaction. We look forward to building on Zonar's legacy of excellence and driving transformative growth together," said GPS Trackit CEO, Charles Kriete.

"Zonar is excited to join forces with GPS Trackit. For more than two decades, GPS Trackit has been a pioneering force in cloud-based, IoT fleet solutions and GPS fleet tracking—with an impassioned focus on world-class customer service. The breadth of our technology solutions is highly complementary, and combining resources to rapidly accelerate innovation and growth makes perfect sense," stated Zonar CEO, Michael Gould.

About Zonar Systems

Founded in 2001, Zonar has pioneered smart transportation mobility solutions for vocational, public sector/pupil, mass transit, and commercial trucking industries. The Zonar mission is to enhance the safety, performance, and success of its customer's fleets by transforming the delivery of innovative insights for commercial fleets. Headquartered in Seattle, Zonar also operates a distribution center in West Chicago.

About GPS Trackit

Since 2002, GPS Trackit has been a pioneering force in cloud-based, IoT fleet solutions and GPS fleet tracking. Its industry-leading technology and focus on world-class customer service has earned the Company a place on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list and supports over 12,000 fleets worldwide.

About Inverness Graham

Inverness Graham is a Philadelphia based buyout firm that acquires innovative companies where technology is transforming traditional industry. The firm's Flagship strategy focuses on high-growth businesses in Healthcare, Tech-Enabled Services / Software and Advanced Manufacturing. The firm's Green Light strategy targets tech-enabled businesses where Environmental Sustainability is a key driver of accelerating growth. Inverness Graham executes a differentiated, repeatable model for value creation through its proprietary Strategic Platform Build approach. Founded by senior executives of the Graham Group, the firm builds upon a 60-year legacy of operational excellence, bringing substantial value creation resources and an innovative mindset to support its portfolio company partners.

