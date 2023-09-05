Zonda Announces Acquisition of Self-Guided Home Tour Company UTour

"This is a significant milestone for Zonda and a very positive way to add to our business. Bringing UTour under our umbrella continues to expand our offerings and takes the company to the next level for providing our customers with the best technology in the home building industry." - Jeff Meyers Tweet this

UTour represents the industry's most robust on-demand self-tour solution, making it easy for home shoppers to enjoy interactive, self-guided tours of new homes on their schedule, even early mornings or late evenings. It is the first integrated platform in the residential real estate industry that combines unattended access, AI-powered voice, chatbot technologies, and smart home security to create a relaxed environment for potential home buyers to self-tour new homes without the pressure of a salesperson.

UTour, founded in 2018, grew from a collaboration between a leading residential real estate marketing agency and a forward-thinking homebuilder client. The effort was the first of its kind in the new home industry. With each success, the self-guided home tour experience grew and evolved until UTour was born in 2020, created to meet the modern home shopper's demands and support the new home sales process for builders.

"This is a significant milestone for Zonda and a very positive way to add to our business," said Jeff Meyers, CEO of Zonda. "Bringing UTour under our umbrella continues to expand our offerings and takes the company to the next level for providing our customers with the best technology in the home building industry."

Zonda serves a diverse cross-category customer base, including homebuilders, land brokers and developers, mortgage lenders, financial services firms, building product manufacturers, and many more. Livabl is its consumer-focused new homes listing site, the most comprehensive portal of its kind.

"Joining Zonda is a pivotal moment for the future of UTour," said Tom Nelson, founder of UTour. "Our mission has always been to revolutionize the traditional new home sales experience to make home shopping easier, smarter, and more efficient. Our goal is to empower builders to increase sales while enabling buyers to discover their dream homes in a way that suits their individual preferences and schedules. We feel Zonda is aligned on these goals in providing the best builder and customer experience for homebuying."

About Zonda

Zonda provides data-driven housing market solutions to the homebuilding industry. From builders to building product manufacturers, mortgage clients, and multifamily executives, we work hand-in-hand with our customers to streamline access to housing data to empower smarter decisions. As a leading brand in residential construction, our mission is to advance the home building industry, because we believe better homes mean better lives and stronger communities. Together, we are building the future of housing.

Media Contact

Valerie Sheets, Zonda, 949-294-9557, [email protected], www.zondahome.com

SOURCE Zonda