Zonda Appoints Tom LeBaron as Vice President of Growth Marketing

"We are excited to welcome Tom to our organization," said Justin LaJoie, executive vice president, consumer product and engineering. "His extensive background and expertise in growth marketing is paramount in continuing to push the envelope, reach new audiences, and elevate our listings platforms."

LeBaron previously worked for Realtor.com, leading SEO and organic growth in the new home construction and owner/seller verticals.

Prior to that, he worked for Disney, conducting performance marketing and customer engagement for the theme parks and consumer product businesses.

In 2023, he received Top 3 honors from the G50 SEO Summit in Stanglwirt, Austria .-

.- His experience in performance marketing, SEO/SEM, and product management helped him create the award-winning "Best In-House Team" (U.S. Search Awards 2015).

He was also the winner of the inaugural Adobe Analytics Challenge.

"As the digital landscape evolves to integrate generative AI-driven content, delivering the most authoritative original information to users becomes increasingly crucial," said LeBaron. "Zonda's dedication to accurate industry-leading insights and tools is what drew me to join the team. With the recent acquisition of BDX, I am even more excited about our ability to provide users with trustworthy insights they can rely on to navigate the complexities of the home construction industry."

About Zonda

Zonda provides data-driven housing market solutions to the homebuilding industry. From builders to building product manufacturers, mortgage clients, and multifamily executives, we work hand-in-hand with our customers to streamline access to housing data to empower smarter decisions. As a leading brand in residential construction, our mission is to advance the home building industry, because we believe better homes mean better lives and stronger communities. Together, we are building the future of housing.

