Zonda Expands Building Products Database Through Acquisition of BDX and Envision Platform

By combining Zonda's proprietary housing data and expert Advisory and forecasting services together with Envision's robust product catalog and dynamic home shopper experience, Zonda now offers the most complete and accurate understanding of the building products industry.

This integration allows Zonda to craft a unique and comprehensive narrative for the building products industry.

The Envision catalog houses data from over 225 manufacturers, offering access to a curated selection of more than 375,000 products.

By combining Envision's insights with Zonda's existing data sets, Zonda can uncover trends and patterns that would otherwise remain hidden.

These insights not only provide a deeper understanding of the industry landscape but also offer actionable intelligence that will empower clients to make data-driven decisions.

Todd Tomalak, Zonda's Principal, Advisory for Building Products, offers an invaluable perspective on the Building Products industry with over 17 years of experience and is an 11-time winner of the most accurate category forecaster from the Chicago Federal Reserve. Todd and his team currently publish monthly reports in Building Products Outlook offering industry forecasts, channel and pro/DIY backdrops, and analyses of product categories and brands.

This integration with Envision makes Building Products Outlook the only industry research to combine expert forecasts and insights with definitive real-time data on configuration and product selection—powered by Envision, the data ecosystem underpinning home design and product selection including:

Exceptional forecasts and insights on shifts in product usage, substitution, and evolution of the home.

Real-time insight into consumer shifts in product conversion, including 'trade-up' vs 'trade-down'.

"Integration of Envison data into our research is a game-changer for how the industry forecasts building products," said Tomalak. "This expands our research to capture product substitution, changes in usage and configuration. We now are able to provide our clients with exceptional analysis of which products and brands are actually being used in the home as the home evolves.

"Best of all," he continued, "it's all rooted in real-world behavioral data. Our clients and our team will learn so much from this analysis."

About Zonda

Zonda provides data-driven housing market solutions to the homebuilding industry. From builders to building product manufacturers, mortgage clients, and multifamily executives, we work hand-in-hand with our customers to streamline access to housing data to empower smarter decisions. As a leading brand in residential construction, our mission is to advance the home building industry, because we believe better homes mean better lives and stronger communities. Together, we are building the future of housing.

