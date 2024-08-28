Zonda Expands Investment Into The Envision New Home Design Center Platform With New Upgrades

"The enhancements to the Envision platform, particularly the introduction of the Measured Options Module, reflect our commitment to providing homebuilders and buyers with the tools they need to make informed and confident decisions." - Jeff Meyers, CEO at Zonda Post this

Envision is an essential tool that empowers homebuyers by allowing them to explore and visualize a wide range of product options for their new homes before construction begins. As part of this strategic expansion, Zonda is introducing the Measured Options Module (MOM), an industry-changing solution designed to revolutionize the way homebuilders determine costs and set retail pricing. The MOM offers:

Accurate Cost Estimates: The flooring and wall tile module delivers precise measured options price estimates to homebuyers by incorporating various complex cost and pricing components such as base cost, margin, flexible tax rate, waste factor, and installation cost. As homebuyers select and configure different options, the pricing dynamically adjusts to reflect their choices in real-time.

Streamlined Workflows: End-to-end workflows, starting from the trade partner bid process to floor plan assignments, and culminating in dynamic, consumer-facing pricing and plan visualization.

ERP Integration: The simplified and consistent cost management approach can seamlessly feed into existing ERP systems, ensuring a smooth transition and integration for builders.

Additionally, Zonda is committed to enhancing the Envision platform with a suite of new features and investments, including:

System Upgrades: The platform will undergo significant updates to ensure flexible integration and unmatched performance, positioning it as a cornerstone of Zonda's product offerings.

Advanced APIs: New, distinct APIs will grant builders access to critical functionalities, such as option selection, option management, manufacturer product data, and visualization, tailored to their specific needs.

Comprehensive Integration: Envision will be a core piece of Zonda's product backbone, seamlessly integrated with all client assets and extending to consumer-facing platforms like NewHomeSource.

"We are excited to see the positive impact these improvements will have on the home design process and the overall homebuying experience," said Meyers.

