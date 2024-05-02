Zonda Wins Five Jesse H. Neal Awards - Affirming Editorial Excellence Across Multiple Publications and Categories

"The Zonda editorial teams do an excellent job of capturing what's going on in the industries they cover...it's the team's daily commitment to excellence that impresses me the most." — Steve Ladurantaye, SVP of content and editor in chief, BUILDER Post this

Zonda received the following awards by magazine, category, and article:

ARCHITECT

Best Overall Art Direction – "A Case for Rewilding"

Best Art Direction for a Cover – "Building Community"

Best Climate Change Coverage – "A Case for Rewilding"

BUILDER

Best Overall Art Direction – "Managing the Opioid Crisis"

Best Profile Article – "Grounds for Growth"

The Jesse H. Neal Awards are the most prestigious editorial honors in the field of specialized journalism. Named after Jesse H. Neal, the first managing director of American Business Media, the Neal Awards were established in 1955 to recognize and reward editorial excellence in business media.

"We're thrilled to be recognized for ARCHITECT magazine's dedication to covering the most pressing issues in climate change, sustainability, and building community," says the magazine's editor in chief Paul Makovsky. "The Neal Awards are great reminders of the value of our contributions as journalists."

About Zonda

Zonda provides data-driven housing market solutions to the homebuilding industry. From builders to building product manufacturers, mortgage clients, and multifamily executives, we work hand-in-hand with our customers to streamline access to housing data to empower smarter decisions. As a leading brand in residential construction, our mission is to advance the home building industry, because we believe better homes mean better lives and stronger communities. Together, we are building the future of housing.

About BUILDER

BUILDER is the No. 1 resource—via its award-winning journalism and industry events—for anyone involved in new-home construction. Primarily focused on the single-family sector, BUILDER strives to help home builders manage their operations, large and small, more efficiently and profitably. Residential construction pros turn to BUILDER for housing-related news, market analysis, design trends, M&A deals, building product coverage, and more.

About ARCHITECT

ARCHITECT is the premier platform for industry news and building resources for architects and industry professionals. With 4.6 million engagements, Architect delivers the most cutting-edge news and insights while keeping a pulse on cultural and technology trends. As the leading authority on the future of architecture and design, ARCHITECT showcases the most compelling leaders, opinion makers, and the next generation of architects and design professionals who are shaping the world of commercial, institutional and residential architecture into a healthier, more sustainable, and more equitable place for all.

