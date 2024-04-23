Zonda's 2024 Cost vs. Value Report Proves 'Curb Appeal' Still Drives Highest Value For Home Improvement Projects

"This shift in CVV between categories is fascinating. It mirrors a broader underlying disconnect we are seeing between remodel segments in 2024, driven in part by differences in homebuyer activity." —Todd Tomalak, principal, Building Products Advisory. Post this

This year's report shows a significant surge in project values compared to last year. The top two projects—garage door and steel door replacements—have doubled in value since last year. These returns are the highest found in the history of the Cost vs. Value report, a result due to the unique nature of today's housing market combined with higher mortgage rates, and high equity for current homeowners.

"This shift in CVV between categories is fascinating," said Todd Tomalak, principal of Zonda's Building Products Advisory. "It mirrors a broader underlying disconnect we are seeing between remodel segments in 2024, driven in part by differences in homebuyer activity."

However, not all projects have gained value. Last year's number one project, the HVAC conversion, held 104% ROI, but is now ranked number 12, with just 66% ROI, likely driven by consumers now observing large declines in natural gas heating costs vs. prior years.

The Cost vs. Value Report seeks to answer the question, "What value does a particular remodeling project add to the sale price of a home?" This year's results were determined in part through data collected from surveys of real estate professionals along with data delivered via Zonda's collaboration with Verisk's remodeling estimating solution, XactRemodel®. The solution is powered by precise, local pricing data that is researched and vetted by Verisk's pricing data team. The collaboration allows remodelers, homeowners, and real estate investors to quickly look up the average cost of 23 remodeling projects versus how much value those projects retain at resale. The data is available for 162 local U.S. markets.

Top Ten Cost vs. Value: National Averages

Garage Door Replacement | Cost $4,513 | Value at sale $8,751 | 194% ROI Steel Door Replacement | Cost $2,355 | Value at sale $4,430 | 188% ROI Manufactured Stone Veneer | Cost $11,287 | Value at sale $17,291 | 153% ROI Grand Entrance Upscale - Fiberglass | Cost $11,353 | Value at sale $11,054 | 97% ROI Minor Kitchen Remodel | Cost $27,492 | Value at sale $26,406 | 96% ROI Siding Replacement - Fiberglass | Cost $20,619 | Value at sale $18,230 | 88% ROI Deck Addition - Wood | Cost $17,615 | Value at sale $14,596 | 83% ROI Siding Replacement - Vinyl | Cost $17,410 | Value at sale $13,957 | 80% ROI Bathroom Remodel Mid-Range | Cost $25,251 | Value at sale $18,613 | 74% ROI Deck Addition - Composite | Cost $24,206 | Value at sale $16,498 | 68% ROI

