Zone 4 Introduces Brand Refresh to Reflect Its Expanding Role in Warehouse Automation

Zone 4 is unveiling a bold new brand identity designed to reflect the company's continued growth, sharpened focus, and reputation for operational excellence.

ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zone 4, a national leader in comprehensive, turnkey installation solutions for robotics, racking systems, and automation across manufacturing, warehousing, and material handling, is unveiling a bold new brand identity designed to reflect the company's continued growth, sharpened focus, and reputation for operational excellence.

The brand refresh will roll out gradually over the next six months, and features a modernized logo, updated visual language, and a new company website, set to launch in Fall/Winter 2025. The new brand identity reflects Zone 4's expanded capabilities and its growing presence in the complex warehouse automation market.

"Our work has evolved dramatically over the years — from static rack installs to turnkey mechanical-electrical automation projects for the biggest names in retail, grocery, logistics, and robotics," said Steve Martinez, Co-Founder and CEO of Zone 4. "This brand refresh reflects who we are today: a trusted installation partner with the depth, skill, and scale to deliver on the most demanding jobs."

Zone 4 provides turnkey mechanical and electrical installation services for technologies including high-speed conveyance, racking systems, ASRS deployments, robotics integration, extension of our client's life cycle services, and commissioning. Zone 4 has completed hundreds of installations across North America in sectors ranging from retail and grocery to e-commerce and third-party logistics, pharmaceutical, industrial, and parcel.

The new brand identity showcases Zone 4's role at the front lines of warehouse transformation. On the job, the company is known for anticipating risks, delivering precision, and finishing strong — values embedded in its updated voice and messaging.

"Zone 4 is the partner you call when failure isn't an option, said Ernie Dimalanta, Founder and Chief Strategist of Dimalanta, which led the brand development work. They're sharp, battle-tested, and deeply respected in the field. Our goal was to make sure their brand reflects the same confidence and clarity they bring to every install."

The new website will go live later this year and will feature a robust overview of Zone 4's service lines, safety promise, leadership, and case studies.

"We've earned our reputation by showing up, doing the work right the first time, and making safety a priority, Martinez said. This new brand gives our partners a clearer view of what we stand for — quality, accountability, and a commitment they can trust from day one."

About Zone 4

Zone 4 is a leader in turnkey installation solutions for warehouse automation and material handling systems throughout North America. With a network of 400+ skilled professionals and hundreds of years of combined team experience, Zone 4 delivers high-performance execution at scale. Trusted by top systems integrators and global retailers, Zone 4 specializes in complex, high-stakes installs—executed with precision, safety, and professionalism.

Media Contact

Jen Pato, Director of Sales Operations & Marketing, Zone 4, 1 410-913-2138, [email protected], https://zone4mhs.com/

SOURCE Zone 4