Zone 4 Names Mitch Hayes as New CEO to Lead Next Chapter of Growth and Innovation

"Zone 4 has the foundation and the momentum to be the go-to installation partner for the robotic and & automation sector," said Steve Martinez, Co-Founder & Chief Growth Officer. "Mitch understands the demands of this industry and has the leadership and experience to deliver at scale. Mitch is the ideal choice to lead Zone 4 toward a stronger, more dynamic future."

Hayes assumes the role immediately. His appointment signals Zone 4's intent to meet rising demand for automation services with tighter execution, stronger technical capability, and leadership grounded in clarity, accountability, and authenticity.

About Zone 4

Zone 4 is a leader in turnkey installation solutions for warehouse automation and material handling systems throughout North America. With a network of 400+ skilled professionals and hundreds of years of combined team experience, Zone 4 delivers high-performance execution at scale. Trusted by top systems integrators and global retailers, Zone 4 specializes in complex, high-stakes installs—executed with precision, safety, and professionalism.

