Zone Labs, Inc. Introduces ZoneRx® Muffins: The First Line of Simple & Delicious Food Products for Hunger Suppression and Better Metabolic Control

New ZoneRx® Muffins use advanced nutritional technologies to suppress hunger without fatigue, creating a more natural and healthier alternative to injectable weight loss drugs.

PEABODY, Mass., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zone Labs, a pioneer in developing innovative nutritional solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of ZoneRx® Muffins, a breakthrough addition to the next generation of Zone Foods™. These new muffins use advanced nutritional technologies to suppress hunger without fatigue, creating a more natural and healthier alternative to injectable weight loss drugs.

ZoneRx® Muffins work by activating natural hormones like GLP-1, GIP, glucagon, and PYY, which signal satiety from the gut to the brain. This unique combination effectively curbs hunger without causing digestive problems or muscle loss often linked to modern weight loss medications.

Two ZoneRx® Muffins provide all the essential dietary components to stave off hunger for five hours. The initial flavors include chocolate chip and strawberry vanilla, with a wide array of exciting options set to be introduced.

What sets ZoneRx® Muffins apart:

16 grams of protein

A balanced amount of carbohydrates in each muffin, stimulating AMPK production

Incorporation of fermentable fiber to further enhance hunger suppression

This combination of protein, carbohydrates, and fiber proves to be more potent than any weight loss drug. And the best part: no complex calculations are required.

Dr. Barry Sears, President at Zone Labs explains, "Zone Foods are easy to prepare, enjoyable to eat, and require no clean-up afterward. The more Zone Foods you consume, the more you reduce insulin resistance, improving your health span. Life doesn't get much easier than that."

ZoneRx® Muffins and the forthcoming lineup of Zone Foods™ (soups, oatmeal, granola, and cookies) are set to revolutionize how we approach nutrition, providing a simple and effective solution for sustained hunger suppression, weight loss, and overall improvement of health.

Media Contact

Kristin Sears, Zone Labs, Inc., 1 6467158622, [email protected], https://zoneliving.com/collections/zone-muffins

SOURCE Zone Labs, Inc.