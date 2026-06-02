ZONO Technologies™ and ZONOSanitech™ Announce Independent Testing Results Demonstrating 99.9% Reduction of Measles Virus

ZONO Technologies™ and ZONOSanitech™ announced independent testing results of 99.9% reduction of the measles virus on surfaces during the ZONO™ disinfecting and sanitizing process.

ATLANTA, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZONO Technologies™ and ZONOSanitech™ are pleased to announce new independent testing results of 99.9% reduction of the measles virus on surfaces during the ZONO™ disinfecting and sanitizing process.

Measles cases have been rising in the United States, especially among children and teenagers. According to recent data, the U.S. has experienced the largest number of measles cases in an outbreak since the year 2000 when the disease was declared eliminated in the U.S. The measles virus is one of the most contagious infectious diseases and can unknowingly remain viable on surfaces for extended periods. With increased awareness around infection control in educational and childcare settings, organizations are seeking solutions to help support their comprehensive hygiene and safety protocols.

"With measles cases rising, especially among children who are in shared classrooms and play spaces, we invested in additional independent laboratory testing and have confirmed that existing and new ZONO™ equipment kills 99.9% of the measles virus in a standard 38-minute disinfecting and sanitizing cycle," says Walter Mann, CTO of ZONOSanitech.

"Childcare centers, schools and businesses choose the ZONO™ machine as their partner in their comprehensive disinfecting and sanitizing protocols to help reduce the spread of viruses and bacteria that can cause sickness and absenteeism," says Tracy Doucet, President and CEO of ZONO Technologies. "With this additional independent test data, ZONO™ customers can be even more confident that their ZONO™ kills pathogens including the measles virus, additional viruses, and bacteria without the need to utilize harmful liquid chemicals."

The independent testing was conducted using standardized laboratory protocols designed to evaluate measles viral reduction performance. According to the test results, the ZONO™ system demonstrated a 99.9% reduction of the measles virus following the standard ZONO™ disinfecting and sanitizing cycle.

"This additional testing reflects our continued commitment to providing science-backed disinfecting and sanitizing solutions for environments where health and safety are critically important," said Mann. "As schools, childcare facilities, head start and early head start classrooms, ABA therapy providers, sports programs, and families continue prioritizing infection prevention, these results further validate the effectiveness and value of the ZONO™ technology."

"Independent testing validation is essential in building trust with our customers and partners," said Doucet. "As always, we remain focused on advancing practical, scalable technologies that help organizations strengthen their health and safety protocols and infection prevention strategies."

About ZONO Technologies™ and ZONOSanitech™

ZONOSanitech designs, develops, and supports, and ZONO Technologies markets and distributes, independently viral and bacterial tested ozone disinfecting and sanitizing machines. The ZONO™ Ozone Disinfecting and Sanitizing Cabinets kill 99.9% of common viruses+ like Measles, Norovirus, Influenza-A, and RSV on non-porous surfaces and 99.9% of common bacteria* like MRSA, Staph and E. Coli on non-porous, semi-porous, and porous surfaces. Today, we have thousands of users that have run hundreds of thousands of successful disinfecting and sanitizing cycles in the ZONO™ Cabinet. These users are in a wide range of industries and businesses, including childcare, preschools, head start and early head start, senior care, K-12 schools, ABA therapy centers, colleges and universities, public safety, collegiate and professional sports, e-sports, museums, industrial manufacturing and cold storage facilities. Both companies are headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area and are privately held LLCs.

For more information on ZONO Technologies and our products and services, please visit ZONOTechnologies.com. We also encourage you to connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook and follow us on Instagram and TikTok.

+Disinfecting Level (kills 99.9%): Measles, Norovirus, Influenza-A, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) on non-porous surfaces.

*Sanitizing Level (kills 99.9%): Staphylococcus aureus (Staph), Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Escherichia Coli (E. Coli), Streptococcus Pyogenes (Strep), Shigella dysenteriae (Shigella), Salmonella Enteritidis (Salmonella), and Pseudomonas aeruginosa (Pseudomonas) on non-porous, semi-porous, and porous surfaces.

Media Contact

Brianna Lien, ZONO Technologies, 1 (770) 212-9201, [email protected], www.zonotechnologies.com

SOURCE ZONO Technologies