ZONO Technologies™ and ZONOSanitech™ Announce Patent Pending Innovation

"As we grow into new markets beyond our strong core in early childhood education, our customers in commercial & industrial markets, cold storage, food processing, sports & fitness, assisted living, and lodging, have uniquely sized items to disinfect and sanitize."

In a commitment to continuous product improvement, the newest ZONO™ Cabinet is the first to feature our patent pending, most advanced Continuous Control System. This system is a unique combination of hardware and software that is a more user-friendly approach to monitor and maintain ambient humidity inside the cabinet, actively adjusting the humidity level and ozone required to achieve 99.9% disinfecting and sanitizing. "We are so excited about the improved user-experience with our new Continuous Control System that we will be rolling it out for all new ZONO™ Cabinets starting in Q4," said Walter Mann, Owner and Founder of ZONO Technologies.

"ZONO Technologies is committed to investing in product innovation and improvements that our customers value. These novel solutions and improvements answer the needs our customers have expressed to us, and we are excited to bring these to market," adds Doucet.

About ZONO Technologies™ and ZONOSanitech™

ZONOSanitech designs, develops, and supports and ZONO Technologies markets and distributes independently viral and bacterial tested ozone disinfecting and sanitizing cabinets. The ZONO™ Ozone Disinfecting and Sanitizing Cabinet kills 99.9% of common viruses+ like Norovirus, Influenza-A and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) on non-porous surfaces and 99.9% of common bacteria* like MRSA, Staph and E. Coli on non-porous, semi-porous, and porous surfaces. Today, over 3,000 organizations covering a wide range of industries and businesses, like childcare, senior care, schools, colleges and universities, public safety, collegiate and professional sports, museums, industrial manufacturing and cold storage facilities, have made the ZONO™ Cabinet the centerpiece of their comprehensive disinfecting and sanitizing programs. Both companies are headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area and are privately held LLCs.

+Disinfecting Level (kills 99.9%): Norovirus, Influenza-A, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus on non-porous surfaces.

*Sanitizing Level (kills 99.9%): Staphylococcus aureus, Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia Coli, Streptococcus Pyogenes, Shigella dysenteriae, Salmonella Enteritidis, and Pseudomonas Aeruginosa on non-porous, semi-porous, and porous surfaces.

