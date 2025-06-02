ZONO Technologies™ and ZONOSanitech™ Announce Patent Pending Innovation Now Available in a Compact Size

"Early childhood education owners, directors, and staff love the ZONO solution, but some locations have space constraints. They asked, and we listened! We have taken the same great ZONO technology, and it is now available in a compact size that fits on a countertop." Post this

Like the other ZONO™ sanitizing machines, this solution also features the Easy Touch-Screen Operations and the Continuous Control System that is the company's most user-friendly approach to monitor and maintain proper ozone levels and ambient humidity inside the cabinet. This system actively adjusts the humidity level and ozone required to achieve 99.9% disinfecting and sanitizing during its short 38-minute cycle.

"I am so proud to see us meet customer needs with our technical solutions designed for early childhood education, preschools, ABA therapy centers, sports, assisted living, and commercial & industrial markets. Over the last 2 years, we have expanded our line-up and now offer our broadest range of sizes to meet the unique needs of our diverse customer base. Our new Compact 4-Bin Countertop Model is a welcome addition to the best-selling SC1 and SC2 floor models, and the larger versions including the Triple-Deep Model that fits a Queen Size Mattress, the Double-Deep Model that fits multiple industrial garment carts," said Walter Mann, Owner, Founder, and CTO.

"ZONO™ remains committed to investing in product innovation and improvements that our customers value. Childcare centers are passionate about our SC1 and SC2 models with their Integrated Mobile Carts, but some preschools, early childhood centers, and ABA therapy centers may not have the floor space for the equipment. The new ZONO™ Compact 4-Bin Cabinet solves this space constraint," adds Doucet.

About ZONO Technologies and ZONOSanitech

ZONOSanitech designs, develops, and supports, and ZONO Technologies markets and distributes, independently viral and bacterial tested ozone disinfecting and sanitizing machines. The ZONO™ Ozone Disinfecting and Sanitizing Cabinets kill 99.9% of common viruses+ like Norovirus, Influenza-A and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) on non-porous surfaces and 99.9% of common bacteria* like MRSA, Staph and E. Coli on non-porous, semi-porous, and porous surfaces. Today, we have thousands of users that have run hundreds of thousands of successful disinfecting and sanitizing cycles in the ZONO™ Cabinet. These users are in a wide range of industries and businesses, including childcare, preschools, head start, senior care, K-12 schools, ABA therapy centers, colleges and universities, public safety, collegiate and professional sports, e-sports, museums, industrial manufacturing and cold storage facilities. Both companies are headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area and are privately held LLCs.

For more information on ZONO Technologies and our products and services, please visit ZONOTechnologies.com. We also encourage you to connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebookand follow us on Instagram and TikTok.

+Disinfecting Level (kills 99.9%): Norovirus, Influenza-A, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus on non-porous surfaces.

*Sanitizing Level (kills 99.9%): Staphylococcus aureus, Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia Coli, Streptococcus Pyogenes, Shigella dysenteriae, Salmonella Enteritidis, and Pseudomonas Aeruginosa on non-porous, semi-porous, and porous surfaces.

