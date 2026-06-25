ZONO Technologies™ and ZONOSanitech™ Introduce New Compact 7-Bin Cabinet, Bridging the Gap Between 4-Bin Countertop and High-Capacity Models

New patent-pending ZONO™ Compact 7-Bin Cabinet delivers the same trusted disinfecting and sanitizing ozone performance customers expect in a size designed for ABA therapy centers and mid-size Preschools, Childcare, and Early Head Start Centers.

ATLANTA, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZONO Technologies™ and ZONOSanitech™ are proud to announce the launch of the new ZONO™ Compact 7-Bin Cabinet (C7B), a new addition to the ZONO™ family of ozone disinfecting and sanitizing solutions.

"The Compact 7-Bin Cabinet was created directly from customer feedback," said Tracy Doucet, President and CEO of ZONO Technologies™. "Our customers love the flexibility and convenience of the countertop Compact 4-Bin Cabinet launched last year, but some want additional capacity without stepping up to the larger ZONO™ SC 1 or SC 2 models with Integrated Mobile Cart Systems. The ZONO™ Compact 7-Bin Cabinet fills that gap perfectly, providing a practical and affordable solution that bridges the space between our smaller and larger models."

The patent-pending ZONO™ Compact 7-Bin Cabinet disinfects+ and sanitizes* a wide variety of items without the use of liquid chemicals. Utilizing ozone and humidity generated within an airtight cabinet, the system kills 99.9% of common viruses+ and bacteria* in a standard 38-minute cycle, based on independent laboratory testing.

"ABA Therapy Centers, mid-sized Childcare Providers, Early Head Start, Head Start, Child Life Specialists, and other growing organizations often face unique challenges when balancing disinfecting and sanitizing priorities with the variety of items they utilize with children," said Walter Mann, CTO of ZONOSanitech™. "The Compact 7-Bin Cabinet provides these organizations with a professional-grade solution that is simple to operate and allows toys, learning tools, therapy items, and more to be returned to the classroom immediately after each cycle."

The ZONO™ Compact 7-Bin Cabinet (C7B) features:

Seven slide-in processing bins for easy loading and unloading.

A 38-minute disinfecting and sanitizing cycle with no downtime between cycles.

Compatibility with plastics, electronics, metals, varnished wood, fabrics, and other materials.

Multiple safety features, including ozone sensors, magnetic door lock, emergency stop buttons, and password-protected controls.

Standard plug-in operation using a common 120V household outlet.

Low operating costs, using less than three cents of electricity per cycle and less than one ounce of distilled water per cycle.

Proudly manufactured in the United States in a U.S. EPA-registered facility.

The introduction of the Compact 7-Bin Cabinet further expands ZONO's ability to provide solutions for organizations of every size—from the countertop Compact 4-Bin Cabinet, to the new Compact 7-Bin Cabinet, to the high-capacity SC 1 and SC 2 ZONO™ Systems featuring Integrated Mobile Carts for optimal workflow, heat options to kill lice, bed bugs, and their eggs, and drying options for damp gear. Customers can now select the system that best matches their facility size, throughput requirements, space requirements, and budget.

"Every organization deserves access to effective, practical disinfecting and sanitizing technology," added Doucet. "The Compact 7-Bin Cabinet helps us fulfill that mission by making ZONO™ Technology accessible to even more customers who need a mid-sized solution."

About ZONO Technologies™ and ZONOSanitech™

ZONOSanitech designs, develops, and supports, and ZONO Technologies markets and distributes, independently viral and bacterial tested ozone disinfecting+ and sanitizing* machines. The ZONO™ Ozone Disinfecting and Sanitizing Cabinets kill 99.9% of common viruses+ like Measles, Norovirus, Influenza-A, and RSV on non-porous surfaces and 99.9% of common bacteria* like MRSA, Staph, and E. Coli on non-porous, semi-porous, and porous surfaces. Today, we have thousands of users that have run hundreds of thousands of successful disinfecting and sanitizing cycles in the ZONO™ Cabinet. These users are in a wide range of industries and businesses, including Childcare, Preschools, Head Start and Early Head Start, Senior Care, K-12 Schools, ABA Therapy Centers, Child Life Specialists, Colleges and Universities, Public Safety, Collegiate and Professional Sports, E-Sports, Museums, Industrial Manufacturing, and Cold Storage Facilities. Both companies are headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area and are privately held LLCs.

For more information on ZONO Technologies and our products and services, please visit ZONOTechnologies.com. We also encourage you to connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook and follow us on Instagram and TikTok.

+Disinfecting Level (kills 99.9%): Measles, Norovirus, Influenza-A, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) on non-porous surfaces.

*Sanitizing Level (kills 99.9%): Staphylococcus aureus (Staph), Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Escherichia Coli (E. Coli), Streptococcus Pyogenes (Strep), Shigella dysenteriae (Shigella), Salmonella Enteritidis (Salmonella), and Pseudomonas aeruginosa (Pseudomonas) on non-porous, semi-porous, and porous surfaces.

Media Contact

Brianna Lien, ZONO Technologies, 1 (770) 212-9201, [email protected], www.zonotechnologies.com

SOURCE ZONO Technologies