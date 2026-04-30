Zonos Acquires Evolve Trade Services to Build Customs Brokerage Directly Into Its Cross-Border Operating System

This acquisition positions Zonos customers ahead of expected changes to U.S. postal clearance requirements, extending Zonos's platform from checkout to clearance.
ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonos, the AI operating system for cross-border trade serving more than 50,000 merchants and over 70 postal operators worldwide, today announced the acquisition of Evolve Trade Services, a licensed U.S. customs brokerage specializing in high-volume ecommerce clearance. The acquisition powers the launch of Zonos Brokerage Services, a new offering focused on low-value informal entries into the U.S. for merchants, postal operators, logistics providers and freight forwarders.
Evolve Trade Services was founded by Jason Bye and Bill Coleman to handle the clearance profile most affected by the incoming U.S. postal entry changes: high-volume, direct-to-consumer parcel traffic. Evolve Trade Services will continue to operate as a separate entity under Zonos, serving as the licensed brokerage behind Zonos Brokerage Services.
The acquisition comes as the cross-border shipping industry prepares for expected regulatory changes to how international postal shipments enter the United States. The anticipated new process will introduce more structured entry filing requirements for postal shipments—turning brokerage into a requirement for any party moving postal volume into the U.S. Zonos Brokerage Services removes the need for customers to source, vet, or coordinate with an outside broker when the new rules take effect.
"Zonos sits at the origin of the transaction, collecting duties and powering shipments for thousands of businesses, as well as serving as the Qualified Party for over 70 postal operators," said Clint Reid, CEO and Founder of Zonos. "Adding clearance means our customers get a single, compliant path from checkout to clearance."
Evolve brings deep ecommerce customs expertise, including Type 11 informal entries, and a track record of clearing high-volume D2C parcel traffic into the United States. It will continue to operate under its own name as part of the Zonos platform.
"Evolve Trade Services has always been defined by our ability to solve complex brokerage challenges for our clients," said Jason Bye, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Evolve Trade Services. "Becoming part of Zonos allows us to dramatically expand on that mission—pairing our expertise with Zonos' technology to deliver compliance capabilities and customer solutions at a level we couldn't have achieved alone. As trade complexity continues to accelerate, this is the right partnership at exactly the right time."
Zonos Brokerage Services will be accessible to eligible merchants, postal operators, logistics providers, and freight forwarders in advance of the expected regulatory changes.
About Zonos
Zonos is the AI operating system for cross-border trade, making international commerce accessible and compliant for merchants, postal operators, carriers, and logistics providers worldwide. Zonos powers landed cost calculation, duty and tax compliance, customs documentation, and now, licensed customs brokerage, all through a single platform. Zonos serves more than 50,000 merchants and over 70 postal operators globally. Learn more at zonos.com.
About Evolve Trade Services
Evolve Trade Services is a licensed U.S. customs brokerage specializing in high-volume ecommerce clearance. Founded by Jason Bye and Bill Coleman, it operates as part of the Zonos platform.
Media Contact
Kilie Williams, Zonos, 1 1 435-239-3062, [email protected], zonos.com
SOURCE Zonos
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