Zonos Approved by U.S. Customs and Border Protection as a Qualified Party to Collect and Remit Duty on U.S.-Bound International Mail

Enables postal operators and carriers to keep packages moving into the U.S. under Executive Order 14324—while transferring duty liability off transport carriers and ensuring compliance.

TECH RIDGE, Utah, Aug. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonos, the leader in cross-border technology solutions, today announced that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has approved Zonos as a Qualified Party authorized to collect and remit duty for international mail shipments destined for the United States. This designation allows postal operators and their transportation carriers to continue lifting and transporting mail to the U.S. with duty liability assumed by Zonos, ensuring continuity of service and regulatory compliance as the U.S. ends duty-free de minimis treatment for all countries effective August 29, 2025.

Why it matters

Executive Order 14324 suspends duty-free de minimis treatment globally, so duty must be paid on shipments entering the United States regardless of value; for postal shipments, duties must be paid before dispatch. Under CBP's framework, duty may be remitted either by the transportation carrier or by a Qualified Party acting in lieu of the carrier. Zonos' approval as a Qualified Party removes duty liability from transport carriers (airlines and trucking partners), reducing operational risk and enabling posts to maintain shipping services into the U.S. market.

How it works with Zonos

Liability & remittance: Zonos assumes liability to collect and remit U.S. duties on qualifying postal shipments and submits required monthly data and payments to CBP.

Carrier acceptance: Posts notify airline or trucking partners that Zonos is the Qualified Party for the dispatch; carriers receive confirmation that duty liability has been transferred off of them.

Two operational paths:

a.Zonos collects and remits: Zonos collects duties from the sender/merchant and remits directly to CBP as the Qualified Party.

b.Post collects and Zonos remits: The post collects duties at point of sale; Zonos invoices the post and remits those duties to CBP as the Qualified Party.

Compliance built-in: Zonos maintains the required bonds as set by CBP and adheres to CBP's reporting timelines and worksheet submissions via Pay.gov.

Executive commentary

"Postal networks have faced a once-in-a-generation shift in how duty is handled," said Clint Reid, Founder & CEO of Zonos. "With CBP's new framework taking effect, our role as a Qualified Party does exactly what the ecosystem needs right now—remove duty liability from transport carriers so mail keeps moving, and give posts a clear, compliant path to deliver for their customers."

What postal operators and carriers can expect with Zonos

Operational continuity: Maintain lift schedules and dispatch plans with liability transferred to Zonos.

Clear documentation: Include the Qualified Party details within manifests and carrier notifications; Zonos provides standardized documentation for acceptance.

Regulatory confidence: Zonos follows CBP's methodologies (ad valorem or specific duty during the transition window) and monthly reporting requirements, including country-of-origin declarations.

Availability

Zonos is onboarding postal operators and coordinating with air and ground carriers ahead of the August 29 effective date. Posts and carriers seeking to enable the Qualified Party model with Zonos can contact [email protected] to be connected with our postal solutions team.

About Zonos

Zonos is a leader in technology innovation for international commerce, simplifying cross-border trade with a comprehensive suite of solutions. Focused on compliance, classification, and transparent cost calculation, Zonos empowers businesses, carriers, and postal operators to expand globally with confidence.

