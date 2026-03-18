Zonos Launches Zonos AI: A Suite of Six AI Products That Put Accurate Customs Data at the Heart of Every Cross-Border Shipment

"That position lets our AI triangulate across the full data chain in ways no one else can, giving retailers, marketplaces, carriers, postal operators, brokers, and customs agencies what they actually need: the data to move goods across borders compliantly." - Clint Reid, CEO of Zonos Post this

The Zonos AI suite covers six critical points in the customs data pipeline:

Zonos Classify: Zonos's AI-powered HS code classification product has set the industry standard for years. Built on a patent-pending model trained on billions of tokens and millions of classified product examples, Classify determines the correct 6- to 10-digit commodity code for any product from as little as a name or description. Classify can enrich provided data before classification for a more accurate result, and also validates provided classifications by cross-checking the product description against the assigned code for coherency. Capabilities also include confidence scores and full audit trails explaining exactly why that code was selected over alternatives.

Zonos Country of Origin: Infers where a product was manufactured based on its attributes and global trade patterns. Country of Origin gives carriers and compliance teams a ranked list of probable origins with plausibility scores to validate against or use when shipper-provided data is missing or untrustworthy.

Zonos Customs Value: Estimates the fair market value of any product by analyzing current pricing data from global marketplaces. Customs Value returns a recommended value alongside a range of believable prices, so teams can infer missing values or validate declared ones before a shipment is accepted.

Zonos Customs Description: Transforms marketing-heavy product names and retail descriptions into concise, compliant customs descriptions. The product defaults to 30 characters and is built to meet ICS2 requirements, converting titles like "Why is the Rum Gone? Neon Sign" into "Acrylic LED neon sign" automatically.

Zonos Vision: Extracts item information (customs description, quantity, categories, materials, HS code, country of origin, and customs value) from a single photograph. Multiple items in the same photograph are supported. Vision is designed for C2C platforms and any workflows where reliable product data doesn't exist, replacing manual data entry with a single image upload. It is also designed for carriers and shipping platforms to assist shippers when they do not know the information, but they can provide a photo.

Zonos Greenlight: An export compliance validation API for carriers and postal operators. Before a shipment is accepted for international export, Greenlight runs five independent checks: HS code accuracy, country of origin misrepresentation, undervaluation, product restrictions, and denied party screening, and returns a single export readiness verdict with per-check confidence scores and actionable flag details. Greenlight can also be used by customs agencies for import compliance validation.

"Zonos sits at every critical point in a cross-border shipment—from the ecommerce transaction to customs clearance," said Clint Reid, CEO of Zonos. "That position lets our AI triangulate across the full data chain in ways no one else can, giving retailers, marketplaces, carriers, postal operators, brokers, and customs agencies what they actually need: the data to move goods across borders compliantly."

Four of the six Zonos AI products—Vision, Customs Description, Customs Value, and Country of Origin—have already been deployed in production within the Zonos Prepay app, which has reached 350,000 unique installs over the past five months, validating these capabilities at scale ahead of their public launch.

Cross-border ecommerce exceeded $1 trillion in annual volume in 2024, with parcel volumes at major postal operators and carriers growing faster than manual compliance processes can keep pace with. The removal of de minimis thresholds in the U.S. and other countries is resulting in a massive increase in shipments that customs agencies must now clear, making accurate customs data more critical than ever. Customs holds, misrouted shipments, and compliance penalties have become routine costs of international logistics, costs that accurate data, applied at the right moment, can prevent.

Zonos AI products are available individually, allowing organizations to deploy the specific capability they need within existing workflows, or in combination for end-to-end customs data automation. All products are delivered via Zonos's GraphQL API.

"We built these products to solve the everyday challenges facing carriers and shippers," said Jonathan Sullivan, Chief Data Scientist at Zonos. "With Greenlight, it's all about problem prevention, alerting to compliance risks early, driving remediation at the source rather than dealing with delays at the border. Add in Vision, which unlocks previously unavailable customs data for C2C platforms, and Customs Description, which automates ICS2 compliance. By preventing these problems upfront, we enable a truly seamless experience with fewer delays. Ultimately, we're creating a domestic experience for cross-border shippers."

Availability: All Zonos AI products are available now via the Zonos API. Interested organizations can contact Zonos at http://zonos.com/contact-sales or visit zonos.com to learn more about the full suite.

ABOUT ZONOS

Zonos is the global cross-border technology company that powers international commerce for carriers, postal operators, marketplaces, and over 50,000 ecommerce merchants in more than 200 countries. Zonos products handle HS classification, landed cost calculation, customs compliance, duty and tax management, and export validation, giving organizations the data infrastructure they need to move goods across borders reliably and compliantly. Headquartered in St. George, Utah, Zonos serves customers ranging from independent sellers to the world's largest postal operators.

Media Contact

Kilie Williams, Zonos, 1 800-942-0721, [email protected], zonos.com

SOURCE Zonos