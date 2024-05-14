ZONTAL Partners with Digital Silk to Launch State-of-the-Art Website for Life Sciences Data Solutions

"We helped ZONTAL streamline the messaging to make their value proposition clear and created a focused conversion funnel to move users through the site, from top to bottom of the funnel, with the ultimate goal of generating more leads," said Jamie Maloney, VP, Client Partner at Digital Silk. Post this

"We helped ZONTAL streamline the messaging to make their value proposition clear and created a focused conversion funnel to move users through the site, from top to bottom of the funnel, with the ultimate goal of generating more leads," said Jamie Maloney, VP, Client Partner at Digital Silk.

"As with every project, this was a fully collaborative project with the team members at ZONTAL, who worked hand in hand with us to build a website that grabs the user's attention and gets results," added Emily Harris, Digital Strategist at Digital Silk.

The launch of ZONTAL's newly redesigned website marks the beginning of a new era for their digital presence. With an emphasis on user experience and streamlined data management, the site is set to become a cornerstone of ZONTAL's digital strategy. As ZONTAL continues to expand its reach and capabilities in the life sciences industry, Digital Silk is committed to supporting their ongoing efforts to innovate and adapt in this dynamic field.

