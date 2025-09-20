Zoofari Parks Welcomes Historic Second-Generation Rhino Calf

"I watched Kya deliver Khaleesi and saw her first steps," said Sarah Friedel, Virginia Safari Park director. "With Khaleesi becoming a mother at the Gulf Breeze Zoo, Kya's legacy is the success of Zoofari Parks' conservation vision." Post this

Southern white rhinos were once on the verge of extinction with fewer than 100 in the wild at the start of the 20th century. Thanks to global conservation efforts, their numbers have grown to around 16,800 individuals across 11 African countries. Poaching, however, continues to threaten their future.

"Kipenzi is sassy, spunky and very curious. She loves her mud wallows, morning zoomies and running with her mom," said Adrianne Leopard, Gulf Breeze Zoo general curator. "Rhino calves typically weigh between 80 and 140 pounds at birth and Kipenzi already weighs more than 200 pounds. Khaleesi is a phenomenal first-time mom and it's truly an honor to be part of this journey."

Zoofari Parks' commitment to rhino conservation includes two major importations of young white rhinos from South Africa and Namibia, strengthening the genetic diversity of the U.S. population. To date, Zoofari Parks has welcomed 12 rhino calves with several females expecting calves in 2026. Today, Zoofari Parks maintains thriving herds of white rhinos at the Gulf Breeze Zoo, Virginia Safari Park and Texas Zoofari Park.

Kipenzi's grandmother, Kya, was among the first rhinos imported by Zoofari Parks and remains a vital part of the breeding program. "I watched Kya deliver Khaleesi and saw her first steps," said Sarah Friedel, Virginia Safari Park director. "With Khaleesi becoming a mother at the Gulf Breeze Zoo, Kya's legacy is the success of Zoofari Parks' conservation vision."

Beyond breeding, Zoofari Parks supports wild rhino conservation through donations to the International Rhino Foundation. The IRF works to protect all five rhino species through habitat preservation, anti-poaching initiatives and partnerships with local communities in Africa and Asia.

Visitors to the Gulf Breeze Zoo are able to see Kipenzi and the rest of the herd from both the safari train and the Zoo's boardwalk.

Zoofari Parks—through its Virginia Safari Park, Gulf Breeze Zoo, Alabama Safari Park and Texas Zoofari Park—is dedicated to wildlife conservation through public education, captive breeding programs, habitat preservation and direct financial support of projects in the field. Funding for conservation programs is made possible through the continued support of zoo guests. Conservation is fundamental in our daily operations and visitors are encouraged to join us in making a difference on this journey.

