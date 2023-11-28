Zoom Meetings & Google/Outlook Calendar Integration Accelerates Enterprise Contract Management Process

SutiCLM, a leading contract lifecycle management solution, has recently launched new features aimed at providing a flexible and collaborative contract management experience. These additions have been thoughtfully developed to streamline the CLM process and deliver an improved user experience.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SutiCLM latest features include key integrations, automated reminders, and more. Here are some of the key features:

Zoom Integration

Stakeholders can collaborate via Zoom meetings for contract reviews and approvals.

Calendar Integration

Integrated Google/Outlook calendar keeps you track of upcoming events such as meetings, approvals, renewals, expiries, and more. And, you can track the upcoming events of Groups/sub-groups on the calendar at a glance. Automated notifications are being triggered directly to their outlook/email ID, ensuring timely reminders.

Contract Summary using AI

Get a quick overview of the contract with SutiCLM, which uses Generative AI to summarize essential contract clauses and sections while excluding generic information and conditions.

Customizable Events and Reminders

Customized reminders help you keep track of key activities such as payment dues, document uploads, and more.

External Review

Users can easily share contracts through secure links with external stakeholders for review without compromising the contract's security or requiring stakeholders to log into SutiCLM.

Import Contracts

Import all your contracts effortlessly into SutiCLM with our pre-defined XLS template.

About SutiSoft

SutiSoft develops a comprehensive suite of cloud-based business platforms and solutions for companies of all sizes. Our four SaaS platforms – CLM, Spend, HR, eSignature, and CRM Platforms include scalable and easy-to-use solutions such as Contract Lifecycle Management, Travel & Expense, Accounts Payables, Accounts Receivables, Procurement, Supplier Relationship Management, HR, CRM, Document Management, Electronic Signature, and more. Our solutions enable SMBs, mid-market, and enterprises to cut costs, save time, and help make smart business decisions. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, SutiSoft also has regional offices in Germany, India, and Japan. For more information, please visit our website https://www.sutisoft.com

Media Contact

CAROL SLONE, SutiSoft Inc, (650)969-7884x415, [email protected], https://www.sutisoft.com/suticlm/

