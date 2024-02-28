Zoomorphix Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity as ExamStudio - Powered by Zoomorphix

We're proud to share this exciting evolution of our company, as our branding now aligns with our product name, ExamStudio, which has a long-standing, respected reputation in the industry. Post this

"While staying true to our core values, the entire team at Zoomorphix is thrilled to announce our refreshed brand which recognizes how much we've grown and continuously innovated to meet the needs of today's testing community," said John Baker, CEO. "We're proud to share this exciting evolution of our company, as our branding now aligns with our product name, ExamStudio, which has a long-standing, respected reputation in the industry."

ExamStudio is well regarded by other test delivery, candidate management integration, publishing and measurement companies in the testing industry for the technical expertise behind the solution and its unique ability to fill gaps in the testing process.

About ExamStudio – Powered by Zoomorphix

ExamStudio by Zoomorphix Systems has been tackling certification and testing challenges for more than 20 years. An end-to-end multilingual solution by the leader in advanced item technology, ExamStudio streamlines item banking and exam development while offering the most sophisticated multimodal test delivery platform on the market. Its powerful modules can be used separately or combined and are reliable, agile, and backed by an in-house team of world-class software engineers. With a flexible and cost-effective SaaS delivery model, ExamStudio is the platform of choice for a broad range of certifications and testing for organizations of every size, delivered at any scale. To learn more, please visit www.examstudio.com. To schedule a demo, visit https://examstudio.com/schedule-a-demo/.

