Zoonova Unveils Free Next-Gen Stock AI Research & Analytics App Featuring ChatGPT-4 Turbo, Now Empowering Users with AI-Generated Portfolios

SALT LAKE CITY, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zoonova, at the forefront of innovation, proudly presents its revolutionary AI-powered app on the Google and Apple App stores, seamlessly integrating ChatGPT-4 Turbo with cutting-edge AI Machine Learning Stock Analytics. This Free and user-friendly app is set to transform the landscape of financial analysis and stock market investing.
Key Features:
- New Addition. AI-Generated Portfolios created using AI/Machine Learning Models: The AI/Machine Learning Models generate, each month AI Portfolios. The AI Portfolios are saved and updated in Real-Time every day with P&L, Statistics, Metrics, Performance, Risk, Charts, AI/Machine Learning Technical Indicators, Candlestick Pattern Recognition, Predictive Analytics, Probability of Alpha, Financials, Fundamentals, and much more. By following the AI Portfolios users can see what Alpha and P&L the Portfolios generate.
- Advanced Predictive AI Calculations and Sentiment Analysis: Harness the power of AI for precise Stock Price predictions, Alpha predictions, Probability of Alpha, and Sentiment Analysis, providing users with a strategic edge in decision-making.
- Technical Indicators Pattern Recognition Clustering and Rank: Zoonova's app employs advanced AI algorithms to recognize patterns in technical indicators, empowering chart users to make well-informed investment decisions.
- Candlestick Pattern Recognition: Uncover valuable insights with the app's candlestick pattern recognition AI feature, offering a deeper understanding of market trends without wasting time scanning charts.
- Comprehensive Stock/ETF Tear Sheets: Access detailed tear sheets for Stocks and ETFs, providing a comprehensive overview of key metrics and performance indicators.
- Interactive Charts: Visualize data effectively with interactive charts, enhancing the user experience and facilitating data-driven analysis.
- ChatGPT-4 Turbo Integration: Dive into an in-depth analysis of AI/Machine Learning Stock Data using the ChatGPT-4 Turbo prompt. Speech to Text or just Text can cover stock price predictions, alpha, delta, sentiment analysis, technical indicators, candlestick patterns, machine learning model accuracy, statistics, metrics, risk, key stats, performance, financials, fundamentals, and more.
Blaise F. Labriola, Managing Partner of Zoonova.com, expresses the app's transformative impact: "This disruptive AI and Machine Learning technology for stocks and financial markets is a game-changer that levels the playing field for both novices and seasoned professionals."
- The Zoonova App transcends geographical and financial barriers, providing a diverse global audience with unparalleled access to its innovative features. By seamlessly integrating technology with Free accessibility, Zoonova stands as a transformative force in the evolving landscape of AI financial research, reshaping investment strategies for the new era. The Zoonova app is available on the Apple and Google App Stores.
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP1jmXWPE_5gHYd8SCw7m6w
- Zoonova is pleased to be a sponsor of the QuantVision 2024 AI Machine Learning and Investment Conference at Fordham University Gabelli School of Business MSQF on April 24, 2024. Dive Deep into discussions on real-world data, investment strategies, and the cutting edge of machine learning—a brilliant event organized by Rebellion Research.
Media Contact
Blaise Labriola, Zoonova.com, 1 8018568383, [email protected], Zoonova.com
SOURCE Zoonova
