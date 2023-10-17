ZoopLoop Introduces The Perfect Stocking Stuffer for Tablet Users

Technology is the core of our everyday lives, and we wanted a device that would protect our investment. Tweet this

The pandemic changed the way everyone learned and worked, with styluses and tablets becoming more essential than ever. This prompted inventors Carolita Blythe and Sheri Selling, both Hollywood Script Supervisors, to find a solution to the irritating problem of losing their styluses. Through their frustration came innovation and the birth of the ZoopLoop which was awarded a U.S. patent in June 2023, solidifying ZoopLoop's place in the market.

"We knew we were not the only ones with the problem of misplacing our stylus," said ZoopLoop co-founder Carolita Blythe. "Technology is the core of our everyday lives, and we wanted a device that would protect our investment."

ZoopLoop is available in black, blue, and grey for $14.99 at thezooploop.com.

About ZoopLoop:

Originally created for the Apple Pencil, ZoopLoop is a tether made of pliable silicone that secures your stylus or digital pen to your tablet case. It was invented to give users peace of mind knowing that when their stylus makes it out of the case, it will always make it back in with the use of the strong, sleek, and flexible ZoopLoop.

