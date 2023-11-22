Zorion Announces Launch of Innovative Mobile App for Pre-IPO Investments

Get ready for a game-changer in Asia's investment landscape! Zorion's upcoming mobile app is poised to transform pre-IPO investing, bringing you closer to tech giants and the next big unicorns. With our unique portfolio opportunities and an accessible entry point, Zorion merges impressive returns with savvy risk management strategies. Keen to learn how Zorion is redefining the future of investments? Dive into our full press release for the complete story.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revolutionizing Investment in Asia

Exciting news from Zorion! We are thrilled to announce the January 2024 launch of our groundbreaking mobile platform, a game-changer in democratizing access to pre-IPO investments. Targeting global tech giants and emergent unicorns, our app is designed to transform how individual investors engage with the dynamic financial market.

Since our inception in late 2021, we've worked tirelessly to adapt and grow within the fast-paced financial services landscape. Our diverse investment offerings are set to redefine wealth accumulation in Asia, reflecting the explosive growth of the disruptive technology sector, anticipated to surge from $14 trillion to $200 trillion by 2030, as highlighted in a Forbes article by Jason Bisnoff. Forbes Article

Zorion's Distinct Approach to Pre-IPO Investments

Zorion presents a distinct portfolio-building opportunity in cutting-edge companies during their pre-IPO and middle stages. With over half a trillion dollars invested in VC-backed firms, we unlock substantial growth potential in trailblazers like SpaceX, OpenAI, and Discord. Investing with Zorion entails a voyage into a domain where robust returns intersect with strategic risk management.

Inclusive Investment Opportunities for Everyone

Our investment threshold strategy, welcoming contributions as modest as $10, extends opportunities to a wider array of investors, including unqualified investors. This strategy underscores our conviction that every individual should have access to invest in the corporations shaping our future.

Solid Groundwork for Triumph

Our success hinges on targeting companies with robust growth potential, substantial market demand, revolutionary technologies, and proficient leadership teams. This meticulous approach, combined with a thorough analysis of financials, ensures we present investment opportunities with significant upside potential.

Client Protection

In line with our commitment to client security and transparency, Zorion introduces comprehensive measures to safeguard investors:

Detailed disclosure of potential risks associated with investing in assets available on the Zorion platform.

Performance of AML/KYC procedures in relation to all counterparties.

Monitoring of suspicious activity of clients and screening against sanctions lists.

Protection of client's assets held with regulated entities; Zorion Technology Labuan Ltd. does not hold client's money.

Provision of publicly available information about assets and learning materials.

Specific client protection programmes, including flexible refund options for private assets and guaranteed income offers on public fund investments.

Gleaning Insights from other Big-tech's Success

Our strategy draws inspiration from successful pre-IPO ventures like PayPal, Facebook, Box demonstrating the impact of disruptive innovation and effective leadership.

Strategic Leadership Driving Growth

Under the guidance of CEO Laima Marsane, known for her expertise in risk and project management within EU-based disruptive to-be unicorns, Zorion is primed for groundbreaking growth. Her extensive experience in leading transformative projects is pivotal to our strategic direction.

Diversifying Beyond Conventional Investment Pathways

Our expanding portfolio now includes public securities through affiliated investment funds and unlisted securities, broadening the investment options available to our clients.

Empowering Investors through Knowledge and Adaptability

We emphasize investor education and transparency, paired with a flexible monthly liquidation option, to navigate the evolving financial market effectively.

Envisioning the Future

As Zorion continues to expand, our dedication to becoming Asia's preeminent multi-product, client-centric investment platform remains unwavering. Join us in this exhilarating journey.

For more information and to become part of the Zorion community, please visit Zorion.com

Media Contact

Anastasia, Zorion.com, 371 29831178, [email protected], Zorion.com

SOURCE Zorion.com