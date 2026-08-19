Zorro Launches Ori, an AI Co-Pilot for Personalized ICHRA Benefits Plan Selection

"By combining real-time adaptive AI with our award-winning service, we ensure every employee feels confident in their choices — whether they prefer chatting with an AI expert or sitting down 1-on-1 with a licensed benefits specialist." — Guy Ezekiel, CEO & Co-founder of Zorro Post this

"While ICHRA gives employees unprecedented freedom to choose coverage that truly fits their lives, navigating dozens or even hundreds of individual plan options can feel overwhelming," said Guy Ezekiel, CEO & Co-founder of Zorro. "Our new Personalized Benefits Navigator aims to change that paradigm. This open enrollment season, we will help employees in all 50 states find and select the right plan for their needs, guided by a proactive, human-like AI consultant. By combining real-time adaptive AI with our award-winning service, we ensure every employee feels confident in their choices — whether they prefer chatting with an AI expert or sitting down 1-on-1 with a licensed benefits specialist."

Meet Ori: The AI-powered consultant supporting employees through every step of plan selection

Rather than forcing employees through rigid forms and static filter menus, Zorro's Personalized Benefits Navigator centers around a single continuous conversation with Ori. Acting as a friendly, knowledgeable advisor, Ori guides employees through plan selection from start to finish:

Conversational Profiling & Dynamic Recommendations: Ori gathers essential context — including doctors, prescriptions, household details, and financial risk tolerance — and surfaces a tailored shortlist from available market options. As employees share new preferences or adjust budget goals, Ori dynamically updates plan recommendations in real time.

Full-Spectrum Guidance: Ori supports employees across all levels of health insurance literacy, seamlessly handling questions from basic terminology to advanced considerations. A first-time enrollee who needs terms like "deductible" or "coinsurance" explained receives plain-language breakdowns, while seasoned benefits users can dig straight into complex considerations.

Proactive Trade-off Analysis: Ori proactively identifies coverage gaps, highlights cost differences, and explains how it would work for their needs — so enrollees fully understand their plan before committing.

Forward-Looking Scenario Planning: Employees can ask open-ended or hypothetical questions (e.g., "I'm planning to start a family next year — how does that change my coverage needs?") to evaluate how different plans perform against future life events.

The Personalized Benefits Navigator is currently being rolled out to initial employer cohorts, with full availability slated by October 2026 ahead of open enrollment.

Balancing tech innovation with human empathy: Zorro's White-Glove Concierge Service

While Ori provides real-time digital intelligence, Zorro recognizes that major healthcare decisions sometimes benefit from a human touch. To add an additional layer of support, Zorro now offers a comprehensive concierge service model for companies with 250 employees or more, with high-touch services including:

Dedicated Service Teams & Priority Response: Employers receive named benefits experts assigned exclusively to their account, backed by expedited SLA guarantees and dedicated communication channels for even more rapid response times.

Bespoke Onboarding & Co-Branded Materials: Tailored enrollment windows, customized landing pages, and live walkthroughs align directly with each company's operational calendar and brand identity.

Proactive Monitoring & Strategic Analytics: Continuous monitoring and VIP alerts safeguard carrier connections and payment pipelines, while semi-annual workforce reviews deliver deep analytics on engagement trends and plan utilization.

Onsite Enrollment Services: Zorro brings licensed benefits specialists directly into client offices to conduct group training sessions and private 1-on-1 employee consultations.

About Zorro

Zorro is an AI-powered insurtech platform leveraging ICHRA (Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements) to deliver affordable, flexible, and personalized healthcare plans for employers and their employees. Zorro's pioneering technology helps brokers to sell, employers to buy, and employees to engage with their healthcare benefits. Its advanced platform delivers sophisticated price quoting, streamlined employer management, and comprehensive employee decision support to simplify administration, deliver budget predictability, and inform important healthcare decisions. To learn more, visit www.myzorro.co.

Media Contact

Abbey Yvon, Zorro, 1 617-470-5265, [email protected], myzorro.co

SOURCE Zorro