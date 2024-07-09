ZOTAC GAMING Announces Exclusive Graphics Card Deals During Newegg FantasTech Days

Up to $200 Off on ZOTAC GAMING GeForce® RTX™ 4080 SUPER Graphics Cards and Special Deal $599.99 on MEK HERO Gaming PC from July 8 to July 19, 2024

IRWINDALE, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZOTAC GAMING, a global leader in innovative computer hardware solutions, is excited to announce exclusive deals on their high-performance graphics cards during Newegg's FantasTech Days, running from July 8 to July 19, 2024. This limited-time event offers customers the opportunity to upgrade their gaming and professional setups with ZOTAC GAMING cutting-edge graphics cards at unbeatable prices.

During Newegg FantasTech Days, customers can take advantage of substantial savings on top-tier ZOTAC GAMING products. The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce® RTX™ 4080 SUPER AMP Graphics Card (SKU: ZT-D40820F-10P) is available for $999.99, a generous $200.00 off the regular price. Additionally, the MEK HERO Gaming PC with a ZOTAC GAMING GeForce® RTX™ 3050 SOLO Graphics Card and AMD Ryzen 5 CPU (SKU: MEK3050A55000) is offered at a compelling $599.99, providing gamers with an exceptional upgrade option at a discounted price.

Unmatched Performance and Value

"At ZOTAC GAMING, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge graphics solutions that empower our customers to achieve their best, whether in gaming, content creation, or professional work. Newegg's FantasTech Days provide the perfect opportunity for users to upgrade their systems with our high-performance graphics cards at unbeatable prices. We are excited to offer these exclusive deals and help our customers experience the next level of computing power." said Gary Lau, President of ZOTAC USA Inc.

ZOTAC GAMING graphics cards are renowned for their exceptional performance, reliability, and advanced features, making them the perfect choice for gamers, content creators, and professionals seeking to enhance their computing experience. During Newegg FantasTech Days, customers can take advantage of significant discounts on a wide range of ZOTAC GAMING graphics cards, including the latest models featuring NVIDIA's powerful GPU architectures.

$150 Off ZOTAC GAMING GeForce® RTX™ 4080 SUPER AMP Graphics Card

Powered by NVIDIA DLSS 3: Ultra-efficient Ada Lovelace architecture with AI-enhanced technologies and full ray tracing for intelligent, smooth gameplay.

architecture with AI-enhanced technologies and full ray tracing for intelligent, smooth gameplay. Memory and Speed: 16GB GDDR6X, 256-bit, 23 Gbps, PCIE 4.0 for high-speed performance.

Advanced Cooling: IceStorm 2.0 Advanced Cooling with SPECTRA RGB Lighting, 3x 90mm fans, FREEZE Fan Stop, Active Fan Control, and a Metal Backplate. Comes with a bundled GPU Support Stand.

Connectivity: 8K Ready, 4 Display Ready, HDCP 2.3, VR Ready with 3 x DisplayPort 1.4a, 1 x HDMI 2.1a, DirectX 12 Ultimate, Vulkan RT API, Vulkan 1.3, and OpenGL 4.6.

Ready, 4 Display Ready, HDCP 2.3, VR Ready with 3 x DisplayPort 1.4a, 1 x HDMI 2.1a, DirectX 12 Ultimate, Vulkan RT API, Vulkan 1.3, and OpenGL 4.6. Boost Clock: 2610 MHz for superior performance in demanding applications.

$599.99 MEK HERO Gaming PC with ZOTAC GAMING GeForce® RTX™ 3050 SOLO Graphics Card

Effortless Gaming: MEK HERO from ZOTAC USA comes with all hardware and Windows 11 Home pre-installed. Crafted in the USA , simply unbox, plug in, power up, and dive into your favorite games with ease.

comes with all hardware and Windows 11 Home pre-installed. Crafted in the , simply unbox, plug in, power up, and dive into your favorite games with ease. Heart of the HERO: The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce ® RTX™ 3050 SOLO uses NVIDIA ® Ampere architecture with AI-enhanced technologies such as DLSS and real-time ray tracing, providing intelligent, smooth gameplay.

RTX™ 3050 SOLO uses NVIDIA Ampere architecture with AI-enhanced technologies such as DLSS and real-time ray tracing, providing intelligent, smooth gameplay. Powerful Processor: The AMD Ryzen 5 5500 AM4 Desktop CPU delivers up to 4.2GHz with 6 cores, 12 threads, and 16 MB L3 Cache for seamless multitasking, content creation, and capable gaming performance.

Well-Rounded: 16GB DDR4 3200 RGB RAM, 500GB NVMe SSD, and 600W 80+ Gold PSU provide quick loading times and stable power. Connections: HDMI, DisplayPort, USB 3.2, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 7.1 HD Audio.

Perfect for all Gamers: Weighing 19.2 lbs., MEK HERO features a compact design, tempered glass panel, 120mm fans, easy-clean magnetic grill, and professional cable management for optimal airflow.

Featured Deals

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER AMP

ZT-D40820F-10P

$999.99

Link

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Trinity OC White Ed.

ZT-D40820Q-10P

$999.99

Link

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Trinity OC White Ed.

ZT-D40730Q-10P

$799.99

Link

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Trinity Black Ed.

ZT-D40730D-10P

$769.99

Link

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Twin Edge OC

ZT-D40720H-10M

$584.99

Link

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge OC

ZT-D40700H-10M

$529.99

Link

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB AMP

ZT-D40620F-10M

$429.99

Link

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB Twin Edge OC

ZT-D40610H-10M

$379.99

Link

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4060 Twin Edge OC

ZT-D40600H-10M

$284.99

Link

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3060

ZT-A30600P-10M

$259.99

Link

MEK HERO with RTX 3050

MEK3050A55000

$599.99

Link

About ZOTAC

We are ZOTAC, a global manufacturer of innovation, performance, and technology.

ZOTAC derives its name from the words "zone" for being distinct in the PC components and systems industry and "tact" for our superior skill, expertise, quality, and manufacturing capabilities.

With "PUSH THE LIMIT" as our motto, we are determined to redefine the standard of Graphics Cards, Mini PCs, and accessories to break into new realms and connect people with fast-moving technologies and experiences such as eSports and VR gaming.

At ZOTAC, we strive to create the latest technological products that epitomize form, utility, and style. We truly care about the experiences we create with our products and will always remain dedicated to rigorous standards and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

Follow MEK HERO Power by ZOTAC GAMING

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mek__official/

Website: https://www.zotac.com/us/page/mek-hero-gaming-systems

Follow ZOTAC:

Website: https://www.zotac.com/us

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZOTACUSA

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ZOTAC_USA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ZOTAC_USA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/zotac_official

Discord: https://discord.gg/ZZbQXs9DhU

Media Contact

Julie Spencer, ZOTAC GAMING, 8184278933, [email protected], www.ideecreatives.com

SOURCE ZOTAC GAMING