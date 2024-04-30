ZOTAC GAMING Offers Massive Discounts on Spider-Man™ Inspired MEK HERO Gaming PCs and GeForce® RTX™ 40 Series Graphics Cards During Amazon Gaming Week

"At ZOTAC GAMING, we are dedicated to advancing gaming technology and offering powerful, reliable solutions that elevate gaming experiences. Our Amazon Gaming Week promotions are crafted to allow gamers to access the most advanced and potent hardware at remarkable prices." Post this

Amazon Gaming Week Exclusive Deals:

Graphics Cards:

$628.99 - ZOTAC GAMING GeForce® RTX™ 4070 AMP AIRO Spider-Man™: Across The Spider-Verse Inspired Graphics Card Bundle, ZT-D40700F-10SMP. Ideal for 1080 and 1440 gaming resolutions, this bundle features NVIDIA® DLSS 3, ultra-efficient Ada Lovelace architecture, and full ray tracing capabilities. It is perfect for gamers looking to push their visual experiences to new levels. View on Amazon: https://reurl.cc/vaeQYL

$790.99 - ZOTAC GAMING GeForce® RTX™ 4070 Ti AMP AIRO Spider-Man™: Across The Spider-Verse Inspired Graphics Card Bundle - ZT-D40710F-10SMP. This model includes a 2670 MHz Boost Clock and SPECTRA 2.0 ARGB Lighting, enhancing any gaming setup visually and performance-wise. View on Amazon: https://reurl.cc/jWk9zZ

The NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 40 series graphics cards stand as the apex of gaming technology, designed for gamers aiming to reach the upper echelons of gaming excellence. Constructed on the revolutionary Ada Lovelace architecture, these cards deliver significantly enhanced frame rates and incorporate cutting-edge AI-driven features such as DLSS 3. This technology enhances gaming performance while maintaining exceptional visual quality, ensuring every detail is crisply rendered. Furthermore, the comprehensive ray tracing capabilities of the GeForce® RTX™ 40 series bring to life realistic lighting and shadows, offering a level of immersion that was once considered unachievable. Ideal for either competitive gaming or achieving the most authentic VR experiences, the GeForce® RTX™ 40 series remains the definitive choice for serious gamers demanding unparalleled performance and realism.

MEK HERO Gaming PCs:

$956.99 - ZOTAC MEK Hero G3 A7646I Spider-Man™: Across The Spider-Verse Bundle GH4060TA7600SM-U-W4B Black. Equipped with NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 4070 Ti graphics card, AMD Zen 4 7000-series processor, and 16GB DDR5 RAM, this PC is tailored for enthusiasts seeking attainable power and speed. View on Amazon: https://reurl.cc/VzjYyZ

The MEK HERO series is meticulously crafted to strike an ideal balance between affordability and superior performance. Utilizing state-of-the-art technology, these PCs ensure a seamless gaming experience backed by ZOTAC's extensive customer support and robust warranty offerings. Each MEK HERO unit is meticulously assembled and rigorously tested in the United States, emphasizing strong engagement with the gaming community, effortless integration, and exceptional service. Designed to deliver outstanding performance and reliability, the MEK HERO aims to provide an unmatched gaming experience with lasting durability. For more warranty policies, please visit the ZOTAC USA Warranty Page.

About ZOTAC

We are ZOTAC, a global innovation, performance, and technology manufacturer.

ZOTAC derives its name from the words "zone" for being distinct in the PC components and systems industry and "tact" for our superior skill, expertise, quality, and manufacturing capabilities.

With "PUSH THE LIMIT" as our motto, we are determined to redefine the standard of Graphics Cards, Mini PCs, and accessories to break into new realms and connect people with fast-moving technologies and experiences such as eSports and VR gaming.

At ZOTAC, we strive to create the latest technological products that epitomize form, utility, and style. We truly care about the experiences we create with our products and will always remain dedicated to rigorous standards and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

