ZOTAC GAMING Reveals MEK HERO Gaming PC Deals at Amazon This August Starting at Just $1,011.39

Discover Five Premium MEK HERO Gaming PCs powered by NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 and 40 SUPER Series GPUs, AMD RYZEN™ 5, and RYZEN™ 7 CPUs. Additionally, Enjoy Deals on the Limited Spider-Man™: Across The Spider-Verse Bundle, Featured on Select Models

IRWINDALE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZOTAC USA Inc., a leading manufacturer of gaming hardware solutions, announces an exclusive Amazon sales event featuring MEK HERO Gaming PCs with five special deals. Running from today through August 31st, 2024, these limited-time offers provide amazing discounts on a selection of five MEK HERO Gaming PCs. Each model is powered by the latest ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX™ 40 and 40 SUPER Series graphics cards, paired with AMD RYZEN™ 5 and RYZEN™ 7 processors, delivering unparalleled system performance and an exceptional gaming experience. Whether gamers, enthusiasts, or content creators are seeking flawless gameplay with NVIDIA driven AI-enhanced technologies, exceptional graphics, or future upgradability, these deals offer high-performance gaming at incredible savings, starting at just $1,011.39.

"We are committed to pushing the boundaries of gaming technology and empowering gamers with the tools they need to succeed. The MEK HERO Gaming PCs are designed to offer an exceptional balance of power, performance, and affordability," said Gary Lau, President of ZOTAC USA Inc. "These exclusive Amazon discounts not only make high-performance gaming more accessible but also strengthen our support for the gaming community, helping gamers achieve new levels of play and connection."

Special promotions are available on five standout models: MEK HERO G3 A7647, G3 A7646I, G3 A7647v2, A7647STI White, and A7748S Trinity Black Edition. The MEK HERO G3 A7647, G3 A7647v2, and G3 A7646I include the exclusive Spider-Man™: Across The Spider-Verse Bundle. This limited-time promotion is the perfect opportunity to elevate your gaming setup and experience top-tier performance and style.

MEK HERO Gaming PC Amazon Special Deals

MEK HERO Gaming Desktop A7748S Trinity Black Edition GH4080SA7700XBL-01-U-W4B with AMD Ryzen 7 7700X, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 SUPER

ASIN: B0CTYV7RG7

Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CTYV7RG7

Deal Price: $1,999.99

MEK HERO Gaming Desktop A7647STI White GH4070SITA7600BL-01-U-W4B with AMD Ryzen 5 7600, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti SUPER

ASIN: B0CSPPFHT4

Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CSPPFHT4

Deal Price: $1,599.99

MEK HERO G3 A7647 SPIDER-MAN™: Across The Spider-Verse Bundle GH4070A7600SM-U-W4B with AMD Ryzen 5 7600, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070

ASIN: B0CBD8V6XL

Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CBD8V6XL

Deal Price: $1,499.99

MEK HERO G3 A7647v2 Spider-Man™: Across The Spider-Verse Bundle GH4070A7600-02-U-W4B with AMD Ryzen 5 7600x, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070

ASIN: B0CGTHM7DS

Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CGTHM7DS

Deal Price: $1,349.99

MEK HERO G3 A7646I Spider-Man™: Across The Spider-Verse Bundle GH4060TA7600SM-U-W4B with AMD Ryzen 5 7600x, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Ti

ASIN: B0CBD7ZQWV

Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CBD7ZQWV

Deal Price: $1,011.39

Learn more MEK HERO Gaming PC deals at Amazon: Click Here

About NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 and 40 SUPER Series Graphics Cards:

The NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 and 40 SUPER Series GPUs are engineered to elevate both gaming and content creation. Leveraging NVIDIA's advanced Ada Lovelace architecture, these GPUs deliver exceptional performance with AI-driven technologies like DLSS 3.5, which enhances frame rates while preserving stunning visual fidelity. The series supports real-time ray tracing, providing hyper-realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections. Boosted by GDDR6 memory, these GPUs deliver seamless, ultra-responsive gameplay, even in the most demanding titles. Additionally, their enhanced power efficiency and support for up to 8K resolution make them ideal for future-proofing any gaming or creative setup. Gamers and creators alike can expect faster rendering times, improved frame rates, and a more immersive experience overall.

About the MEK HERO Gaming PCs

The ZOTAC GAMING MEK HERO Gaming PCs are designed for all gamers seeking high performance, upgradability, and long-term value. These gaming desktops are equipped with the latest NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series graphics cards, ensuring smooth gameplay, stunning visuals, and the power to handle the latest games and applications. With the MEK HERO series, gamers can enjoy a balance of power and affordability, making it the ideal choice for budget-conscious gamers.

To learn more about the MEK HERO Gaming PC powered by ZOTAC GAMING, please visit: https://www.zotac.com/us/page/mek-hero-gaming-systems

Warranty and Support

The intricately designed MEK HERO Gaming PCs are backed by a robust warranty package, ensuring peace of mind for users. The warranty includes 3 years of coverage for ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX™ 4070 SUPER, 4070 Ti SUPER, and 4080 SUPER Graphics Card components, a 1-year warranty for parts, and a 1-year warranty for labor with no registration required. Additionally, users benefit from a lifetime of access to ZOTAC USA's dedicated tech support, reinforcing the commitment to exceptional service. The MEK HERO US-based customer service team is dedicated to delivering prompt and attentive support, contributing to a positive and seamless gaming experience for our users. To explore more about the ZOTAC warranty, click here.

About ZOTAC GAMING

We are ZOTAC, a global manufacturer of innovation, performance, and technology. ZOTAC derives its name from the words "zone" for being distinct in the PC components and systems industry and "tact" for our Superior skill, expertise, quality, and manufacturing capabilities. We strive to create the latest technological products that epitomize form, utility, and style. We truly care about the experiences we create with our products and will always remain dedicated to rigorous standards and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

