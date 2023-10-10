ZOTAC GAMING Unleashes Invincible Savings During Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

"ZOTAC GAMING has teamed up with Amazon for the 2023 Prime Big Deal Days with exclusive deals. Our mission is to provide an exceptional gaming experience through premium gaming products. This should be one of the biggest online promotions for gamers, creators, and hardware enthusiasts," Tweet this

"ZOTAC GAMING has teamed up with Amazon for the 2023 Prime Big Deal Days with exclusive deals. Our mission is to provide an exceptional gaming experience through premium gaming products. This should be one of the biggest online promotions for gamers, creators, and hardware enthusiasts," explained Gary Lau, President of ZOTAC USA Inc.

Highlights of the Gaming PC Deals:

$1,966.68 ZOTAC GAMING MEK Hero G1 A5938V2 Liquid Cooling Gaming PC Desktop (GH3082A5950X01BL-U-W2B):

ZOTAC GAMING MEK Hero G1 A5938V2 Liquid Cooling Gaming PC Desktop is powered by AMD Ryzen 9 5950X CPU and built with EKWB 240MM Liquid Cooler for excellent thermal performance. The gaming system features a ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card with 12GB GDDR6, 32GB ARGB 3200MHz DDR4 memory, 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD, WiFi + Bluetooth. The high-performance gaming rig by ZOTAC GAMING has excellent built quality and is custom-made for pro gamers.

$1,104.15 ZOTAC MEK Hero G3 A7646I Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse Bundle (GH4060TA7600SM-U-W4B):

ZOTAC GAMING MEK Hero G3 A76461 Spider-Man™ water-cooled gaming PC is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 7600X CPU and features a ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4060Ti graphics card with 8GB GDDR6, 16GB 6000 Mt/s DDR5 memory, 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD, WiFi + Bluetooth. This high-performance gaming PC by ZOTAC GAMING is built with excellent quality and is designed for the most demanding game titles.

Highlights of the Graphics Card Deals:

$989.99 ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Trinity OC GDDR6X (ZT-D40810J-10P):

One of the highest-end ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 GPU with Trinity OC GDDR6X 256-bit 22.4 Gbps PCIE 4.0 Graphics Card, IceStorm 2.0 Advanced Cooling, Spectra 2.0 RGB Lighting, is crafted for hardcore gaming.

$584.99 ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 AMP AIRO Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Inspired Graphics Card Bundle (ZT-D40700F-10SMP):

GTX 4070 GPU supports GDDR6X 12GB memory 192-bit, 21 Gbps, PCIE 4.0, IceStorm 2.0 Advanced Cooling, Spectra 2.0 RGB Lighting and bundled with themed Backplate, ZTORM Figure Blind Box, themed Fan Emblems, Tote Bag, themed Stickers—the unmatched gaming performance with themed vibes.

$359.99 ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB Twin Edge OC Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Inspired Graphics Card (ZT-D40610H-10SMP):

GTX 4060 Ti GPU supports GDDR6X 8GB memory 128-bit, 18 Gbps, PCIE 4.0, IceStorm 2.0 Advanced Cooling, Spectra RGB Lighting and bundled with themed Backplate, ZTORM Figure Blind Box, themed Fan Emblems, Tote Bag, themed Stickers—the unmatched gaming performance with themed vibes.

The MEK HERO team prioritizes quality, offering a MEK HERO Gaming PC with 1-year parts and a 3-year labor warranty. This is complemented by lifetime access to ZOTAC USA tech support exclusively for MEK HERO users. The US-based customer service team is dedicated to swift, attentive support, ensuring a positive gaming experience for all MEK HERO gamers.

ZOTAC offers three (3) years of standard warranty coverage on ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 40 series graphic cards, with no registration required. ZOTAC offers two (2) years of warranty coverage for ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards with the option to extend to a full three (3) years of warranty coverage when registering the product within the first 30 days of purchasing. For additional warranty information about other graphics cards, please visit the ZOTAC website: https://www.zotac.com/us/page/product-warranty-policy.

To learn more about the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days ZOTAC GAMING exclusive offers, please visit: https://amzn.to/3rAq2AN

About ZOTAC

We are ZOTAC, a global manufacturer of innovation, performance, and technology. ZOTAC derives its name from the words "zone" for being distinct in the PC components and systems industry and "tact" for our superior skill, expertise, quality, and manufacturing capabilities.

With "PUSH THE LIMIT" as our motto, we are determined to redefine the standard of graphics cards, Mini PCs, and accessories to break into new realms and connect people with fast-moving technologies and experiences such as eSports and VR gaming.

At ZOTAC, we strive to create the latest technological products that epitomize form, utility, and style. We truly care about the experiences we create with our products and will always remain dedicated to rigorous standards and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

